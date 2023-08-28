Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold, silver prices on August 28: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 28, 2023 09:56 AM IST

The prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchaged from the previous day.

The prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged on Monday. According to Goodreturns, one gram of 22K gold is available for 5450, and eight gram, for 43,600. For 10 gram of the metal, buyers must pay 54,500, while 100 gram is rated at 5,45,000.

On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold comes for 5945, while eight gram comes for 47,560. Meanwhile, 10 gram and 100 gram are at 59,450 and 5,94,500, respectively.

City22K gold price (10 gram)24K gold price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,550 59,500
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,500 59,450
Chennai 54,800 59,780
Delhi 54,650 59,600

It must be noted, however, that the gold prices mentioned are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact daily rate.

Silver prices on August 28

The daily prices of silver, too, are unchanged from the previous day. As per Goodreturns, the cost of one gram of the metal is 76.90, and eight gram, 615.20. Similarly, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kg can be purchased for 769, 7690, and 76,900, respectively.

CitySilver price (10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata  769
Bengaluru 755
Chennai, Hyderabad 800
