Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on May 15: Check latest rates in your city

Gold, silver prices on May 15: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
May 15, 2023 01:48 PM IST

One gram of silver stands at ₹74.80 currently.

Gold prices in India hovered near 60,000 on Monday. Prices remained stagnant on Monday with 10 grams of 24-carat gold costing 61,800. The 22-carat variety in the same quantity comes to 56,650.

The price of one gram of 22K gold stands at 5,665 currently, while eight grams is 45,320. (REUTERS)

The price of one gram of 22 carat gold stands at 5,665 currently, while eight grams is 45,320. Buying 100 grams of the same variety of gold will cost 5,58,500.

On the other hand, 24 carat gold costs 6,180, 49,440, and 6,18,000 for one gram, eight gram and 100 gram, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is available for 57,150 while 24 carat gold of the same quantity will cost 62,350. In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, the price of 22 carat gold came to 56,700 (10 grams). Meanwhile, buying 10 grams of 24 carat gold will cost 61,850.

One gram of silver stands at 74.80. Eight and ten grams of the metal for 598.40 and 748, respectively. Ten grams of the metal is retailing at 748 in Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur and at 785 in Madurai, Kerala and Bhubaneswar.

Check out city-wise rates of gold:

Cities22K gold (per 10 gram)24K gold (per 10 gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh 56,800 61,950
Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala 56,650 61, 800
Bengaluru, Vadodara, Davanagere 56,700 61,850

The rates mentioned above are not inclusive of taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. It is advised to check with local jewellers to find out the accurate selling price.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,014.44 per ounce by 0432 GMT, after falling for three sessions. U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,019.10.

Recent downside surprises in U.S. economic data have lifted the chances of a recession over the next 12 months, with safe-haven flows providing somewhat of a cushion for gold, a Reuters report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP