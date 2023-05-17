Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on May 17: Check latest rates in your city

Gold, silver prices on May 17: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2023 01:44 PM IST

Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the fourth day of the week.

Gold prices on Wednesday have reduced after being steady for last two days. After a reduction of 450, cost of ten gram of 22K gold has come down to 56,750. Similarly, the price of ten gram of 24K gold settled at 61,910 after a reduction of 490.

A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata, India.(REUTERS/ File)

Goodreturns website showed that the price of 24K gold per gram in India today is Rs6,142 and 22K gold is priced at 5,630.

Similarly, silver price has also reduced as compared with yesterday. The cost of 100 gram silver is 7,460.

The precious metal gold is considered a hedge against inflation.

A look at rates gold and silver rates in major Indian cities:

CitiesGold (24K/10gram)Silver (per 10 gram)
Delhi 61,570 746
Mumbai 61,420 746
Kolkata 61,420 746
Chennai 61,850 782
Bengaluru 61,470 782
Lucknow 61,570 746
Patna 61,470 746
Hyderabad 61,420 782

In the US market, gold prices steadied on Wednesday with gains capped by a firmer dollar, as investors fretted over prolonged U.S. debt-limit negotiations.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,988.29 per ounce U.S. gold futures steadied at $1,992.20.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP