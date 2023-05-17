Gold, silver prices on May 17: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices on Wednesday have reduced after being steady for last two days. After a reduction of ₹450, cost of ten gram of 22K gold has come down to ₹56,750. Similarly, the price of ten gram of 24K gold settled at ₹61,910 after a reduction of ₹490.

A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata, India.(REUTERS/ File)

Goodreturns website showed that the price of 24K gold per gram in India today is Rs6,142 and 22K gold is priced at ₹5,630.

Similarly, silver price has also reduced as compared with yesterday. The cost of 100 gram silver is ₹7,460.

The precious metal gold is considered a hedge against inflation.

A look at rates gold and silver rates in major Indian cities:

Cities Gold (24K/10gram) Silver (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 61,570 ₹ 746 Mumbai ₹ 61,420 ₹ 746 Kolkata ₹ 61,420 ₹ 746 Chennai ₹ 61,850 ₹ 782 Bengaluru ₹ 61,470 ₹ 782 Lucknow ₹ 61,570 ₹ 746 Patna ₹ 61,470 ₹ 746 Hyderabad ₹ 61,420 ₹ 782

In the US market, gold prices steadied on Wednesday with gains capped by a firmer dollar, as investors fretted over prolonged U.S. debt-limit negotiations.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,988.29 per ounce U.S. gold futures steadied at $1,992.20.

