Gold, silver prices on May 9: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
May 09, 2023 09:39 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: The price of 24 carat gold also increased marginally, with one gram now available at ₹6,176 on Tuesday.

The price of gold marginally rose on Tuesday, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold increasing to 5,661 from yesterday’s 5,610, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22K gold also slightly increased to 45,288 from the previous figure of 45,280, marking a price difference of 8.

Further, the price of 24 carat gold also increased marginally, with one gram now available at 6,176 on Tuesday from the previous day's 6,175 price. The data showed that eight grams and 10 grams are priced today at 49,408 and 61,760. A 100 gram of 24 carat gold was available at 6,17.600, a 100 increase from the previous day’s figures.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remined unchanged on Tuesday formthe previous day's figures. A gram of silver remined to be priced at 78.10. 10 and 100 grams of silver will cost 781 and 7,810 as per the latest data.

CITYGOLD (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI56,760781
MUMBAI56,610781
KOLKATA56,610781
CHENNAI57,110827
BENGALURU56,660827

Customers, however, must note that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, as well as local levies. To get the actual cost, one must reach out to their local jeweller.

