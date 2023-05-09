Gold, silver prices on May 9: What are the latest rates in your city?

The price of gold marginally rose on Tuesday, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold increasing to ₹5,661 from yesterday’s ₹5,610, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22K gold also slightly increased to ₹45,288 from the previous figure of ₹45,280, marking a price difference of ₹8.

The price of 24 carat gold also increased marginally. (Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, the price of 24 carat gold also increased marginally, with one gram now available at ₹6,176 on Tuesday from the previous day's ₹6,175 price. The data showed that eight grams and 10 grams are priced today at ₹49,408 and ₹61,760. A 100 gram of 24 carat gold was available at ₹6,17.600, a ₹100 increase from the previous day’s figures.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remined unchanged on Tuesday formthe previous day's figures. A gram of silver remined to be priced at ₹78.10. 10 and 100 grams of silver will cost ₹781 and ₹7,810 as per the latest data.

CITY GOLD (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 56,760 781 MUMBAI 56,610 781 KOLKATA 56,610 781 CHENNAI 57,110 827 BENGALURU 56,660 827

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Customers, however, must note that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, as well as local levies. To get the actual cost, one must reach out to their local jeweller.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON