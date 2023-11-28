Gold, silver prices on November 28: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here are the prices for the day.
The daily price of gold is ₹5735 per gram for 22K gold on Tuesday, while that for 24K is ₹6256, up by ₹25 and ₹27 per gram, respectively, from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website.
For higher quantities of gold, meanwhile, the prices are ₹45,880 (eight grams), ₹57,350 (10 grams) and ₹5,73,500 (100 grams) for 22K, while the corresponding rates for 24K are ₹50,048, ₹62,560, an ₹6,25,600, respectively.
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K gold prices (per 10 gram)
|24K gold prices (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹57,400
|₹62,610
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹57,350
|₹62,560
|Chennai
|₹57,800
|₹63,050
|Delhi
|₹57,500
|₹62,710
Buyers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller knows the exact rates for that day.
Today's silver prices in India
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹785
|Bengaluru
|₹762.50
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹815
Silver, on the other hand, is rated at ₹78.50 per gram, rising by ₹1.30 per gram from yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. To buy the metal, therefore, customers must pay ₹628 (eight grams), ₹785 (10 grams), ₹7850 (100 grams) and ₹78,500 (1 kilogram).