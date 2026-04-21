Gold, Silver prices today: Gold falls 114, Silver down 1,924 after rally, offering relief to buyers

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices saw a slight dip on Tuesday, offering a bit of relief to buyers. The rate of 24-carat gold fell by ₹114 to ₹15,378.9 per gram, while 22-carat gold dropped by ₹104.43 to ₹14,087.07 per gram. Silver followed a similar trend today, slipping by ₹1,924 to ₹2,50,895 per kg.

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Looking at recent trends, 24 carat gold's rate changed by 0.19 per cent in the last one week, whereas it changed by 10.19 per cent in the last month.

Gold rate in Delhi

In Delhi, gold is currently priced at ₹1,53,789 per 10 grams, down from ₹1,53,903 recorded yesterday (April 20, 2026). A week ago, on April 15, gold stood slightly higher at ₹1,54,193 per 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi

Silver prices in the capital are at ₹2,50,895 per kg today, compared to ₹2,52,819 yesterday. Last week, the rate was ₹2,52,181 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai

Chennai is seeing gold prices at ₹1,55,140.81 per 10 grams today, down from ₹1,55,288.13 yesterday. On April 15, the rate was ₹1,55,580.74 per 10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai

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{{^usCountry}} Silver in Chennai is currently priced at ₹2,53,140.95 per kg, compared to ₹2,55,094.37 yesterday and ₹2,54,450.63 last week. Gold rate in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Silver in Chennai is currently priced at ₹2,53,140.95 per kg, compared to ₹2,55,094.37 yesterday and ₹2,54,450.63 last week. Gold rate in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Mumbai, gold is trading at ₹1,53,926.77 per 10 grams, slightly lower than yesterday’s ₹1,54,056.9. A week ago, prices were at ₹1,54,347.19 per 10 grams. Silver rate in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Mumbai, gold is trading at ₹1,53,926.77 per 10 grams, slightly lower than yesterday’s ₹1,54,056.9. A week ago, prices were at ₹1,54,347.19 per 10 grams. Silver rate in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Silver rates in Mumbai have eased to ₹2,51,027.78 per kg today, down from ₹2,53,071.82 yesterday and ₹2,52,433.18 last week. Gold rate in Kolkata {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Silver rates in Mumbai have eased to ₹2,51,027.78 per kg today, down from ₹2,53,071.82 yesterday and ₹2,52,433.18 last week. Gold rate in Kolkata {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kolkata recorded gold prices at ₹1,54,993.1 per 10 grams today, compared to ₹1,55,134.22 yesterday. On April 15, the rate was ₹1,55,426.54 per 10 grams. Silver rate in Kolkata {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kolkata recorded gold prices at ₹1,54,993.1 per 10 grams today, compared to ₹1,55,134.22 yesterday. On April 15, the rate was ₹1,55,426.54 per 10 grams. Silver rate in Kolkata {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Silver in Kolkata is priced at ₹2,52,946.51 per kg today, down from ₹2,54,841.55 yesterday and ₹2,54,198.45 last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Silver in Kolkata is priced at ₹2,52,946.51 per kg today, down from ₹2,54,841.55 yesterday and ₹2,54,198.45 last week. {{/usCountry}}

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The gold August 2026 MCX futures were trading at ₹156250.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹0.15 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2026 MCX futures were trading at ₹256169.0 per kg, down by ₹0.64 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

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