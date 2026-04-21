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Gold, Silver prices today: Gold falls 114, Silver down 1,924 after rally, offering relief to buyers

Gold Silver Price Today: Looking at recent trends, gold prices have remained relatively stable over the past week with a marginal change of 0.19 per cent.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 11:19 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices saw a slight dip on Tuesday, offering a bit of relief to buyers. The rate of 24-carat gold fell by 114 to 15,378.9 per gram, while 22-carat gold dropped by 104.43 to 14,087.07 per gram. Silver followed a similar trend today, slipping by 1,924 to 2,50,895 per kg.

Gold silver image

Looking at recent trends, 24 carat gold's rate changed by 0.19 per cent in the last one week, whereas it changed by 10.19 per cent in the last month.

Gold rate in Delhi

In Delhi, gold is currently priced at 1,53,789 per 10 grams, down from 1,53,903 recorded yesterday (April 20, 2026). A week ago, on April 15, gold stood slightly higher at 1,54,193 per 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi

Silver prices in the capital are at 2,50,895 per kg today, compared to 2,52,819 yesterday. Last week, the rate was 2,52,181 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai

Chennai is seeing gold prices at 1,55,140.81 per 10 grams today, down from 1,55,288.13 yesterday. On April 15, the rate was 1,55,580.74 per 10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai

The gold August 2026 MCX futures were trading at 156250.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.15 at the time of publishing. The silver July 2026 MCX futures were trading at 256169.0 per kg, down by 0.64 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

 
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