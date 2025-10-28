Edit Profile
    Gold-Silver rates in India today: MCX gold, silver prices down—check city-wise rates

    Check how gold, silver prices are moving in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur and Lucknow today (28 October 2025).

    Updated on: Oct 28, 2025 10:39 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Gold and silver prices in India fell, even as globally they edged higher, as safe-haven demand for the precious metals dipped due to progress on a US-China trade deal and the likelihood of an end to US government shutdown in the coming days. A Fed rate cut seems priced in.

    Gold has pulled back decisively from a record above $4,380 an ounce last Monday following a blistering rally. (AFP)
    MCX gold rate in India fell as much as 2.07% to 1,20,890 per 10 gm even as MCX silver rate in India decreased 2.84% to 1,43,275 per kg. Globally, spot gold prices reclaimed the $4,000 mark.

    “While gold continues to make lower lows and futures volumes remain elevated on down days, calling the bottom is a tough ask,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd., said in a note. “For now, it makes more sense to let others do the hard work and tactically buy a rip after the dip.”

    CityGold price per 10 gm Silver price per kg
    Chennai 1,23,280 1,65,000
    Mumbai 1,22,460 1,54,900
    Delhi 1,23,420 1,54,900
    Kolkata 1,22,460 1,54,900
    Bangalore 1,22,460 1,56,900
    Hyderabad 1,22,460 1,65,000
    Kerala* 1,22,460 1,65,000
    Pune 1,22,460 1,54,900
    Vadodara 1,23,320 1,54,900
    Ahmedabad 1,23,320 1,54,900

    Gold has pulled back decisively from a record above $4,380 an ounce last Monday following a blistering rally. It’s still up more than 50% this year, with central-bank buying and the debasement trade—in which investors avoid sovereign debt and currencies to protect themselves from runaway budget deficits—providing support and attracting retail investors.

