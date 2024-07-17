Google invests in Indian open-source app Namma Yatri that rivals Ola, Uber: Report

Google invests $11 million in Indian ridesharing app Namma Yatri which connects customers with auto-rickshaws and cab drivers without charging commission fees.
Google has invested in Moving Tech, the parent company of the Indian open-source ridesharing app Namma Yatri, it was reported. The Bengaluru-based startup raised $11 million in a pre-Series A funding round and Google committed to investing $10 billion in India in this round, TechCrunch reported. Namma Yatri operates on government-backed initiative Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Namma Yatri does not charge commission fees unlike Uber and Ola but it connects customers with auto-rickshaws and cab drivers for a small monthly fee from its driver partners. Uber and Ola charge drivers 25 per cent-30 per cent of the ride cost and have not joined the ONDC network.