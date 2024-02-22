Google to make Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter: Report

Google has told suppliers to start making its Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter, Nikkei newspaper reported. This is part of Google's plan to ship more than 10 million Pixel phones this year, it added. The company had said last year in October that Google would start manufacturing smartphones in India and its flagship Pixel 8 will be available in 2024. Google has focussed on India as a key growth market as it aims to diversify its supply chain away from China, the Nikkei report said. A logo is pictured above the entrance to the offices of Google.(AFP)

What is Google's plan for India?

Google will prepare production lines for its high-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the coming weeks. After this, it will start producing phones in the April-June quarter, the report added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, it remained unclear as to how many phones Google plans to manufacture India. It is also unknown if the phones will be for sale in the country or for exports, the report claimed.