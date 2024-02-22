 Google to make Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter: Report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Google to make Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter: Report

Google to make Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Google Pixel Smartphones in India: Google will prepare production lines for its high-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the coming weeks.

Google has told suppliers to start making its Pixel smartphones in India by next quarter, Nikkei newspaper reported. This is part of Google's plan to ship more than 10 million Pixel phones this year, it added. The company had said last year in October that Google would start manufacturing smartphones in India and its flagship Pixel 8 will be available in 2024. Google has focussed on India as a key growth market as it aims to diversify its supply chain away from China, the Nikkei report said.

A logo is pictured above the entrance to the offices of Google.(AFP)
A logo is pictured above the entrance to the offices of Google.(AFP)

Read more: Google releases Gemma: Laptop-friendly ‘open’ source AI after Meta| Explained

What is Google's plan for India?

Google will prepare production lines for its high-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the coming weeks. After this, it will start producing phones in the April-June quarter, the report added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, it remained unclear as to how many phones Google plans to manufacture India. It is also unknown if the phones will be for sale in the country or for exports, the report claimed.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On