Google veteran Sajith Sivanandan appointed head of Disney+ Hotstar

India’s leading streaming service, Disney's International Content and Operations has appointed Sajith Sivanandan as its executive vice-president and head of Disney+ Hotstar. “I am delighted to have Sajith join our executive team and lead the innovative team at Disney+ Hotstar. His deep experience in the region, combined with his strong leadership and business management skills will greatly benefit Disney+ Hotstar as the platform embarks on its next phase of growth, Rebecca Campbell, chairman, of Walt Disney, was quoted as saying by Mint.

Sivanandan, who formerly worked for Google, will begin his new post at Disney+ Hotstar in October, with a dual reporting line to Rebecca Campbell and K Madhavan, president, of Disney Star.

Sivanandan will oversee Disney+ Hotstar's overall business operations in India, with direct responsibility for developing the streaming service's strategic business goals and outlining a product roadmap for sustained and exponential development in the coming years. He will also collaborate closely with local leadership in foreign countries and the Disney+ team in the United States to support the continued expansion of Disney+ Hotstar, which has become India's largest streaming service due to its unrivalled size, innovation, and range of content.

Who is Sajith Sivanandan?

Sivanandan has worked in key business and leadership roles in international markets. He has been with Google for almost 14 years, most recently as managing director and business head of Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives for their APAC area. Prior to that, he led Google Pay in India, with responsibility for building the business from the ground up, defining and designing the overall strategy and growth for the service in the country.

