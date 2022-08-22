Get free Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney Hotstar subscription with this Jio plan. Check details

Reliance Jio is offering three exciting plans along with entertainment services to its users. In these plans, you will get free subscription to OTT platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

These plans come with up to 150GB of data and unlimited calling. These benefits are being offered in Jio’s post-paid plans of ₹399, ₹599 and ₹799. Here are the details.

Benefits available for ₹ 399 post-paid plan

In this plan, Jio offers 75 GB data for internet usage in the entire bill cycle. After the data limit is over, users will have to spend ₹10 for 1 GB data. The company is also offering data rollover benefit of up to 200 GB in the plan. In this plan, you will also get unlimited calling with daily 100 free SMS. The plans come with free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar to Jio users.

Benefits available in ₹ 599 plan

This plan of the company comes with 100 GB data and an additional SIM. This plan gives data rollover up to 200 GB. After the data limit is over, users of this plan will also have to pay ₹10 for 1 GB data. You will also get daily 100 free SMS and unlimited calling in this plan for the entire bill cycle. This plan of Jio also offers users free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar.

Benefits available in Jio’s ₹ 799 plan

The company is giving 150 GB data in this plan. In this plan also, the company offers data rollover up to 200 GB. Subscribers of this plan will be charged ₹10 for 1GB data after the data limit is over. In the plan, you will get 100 free SMS every day with unlimited access to all networks across the country.

The special thing about the plan is that with this, you can also take 2 additional SIMs for your family members. This plan of Jio gives free subscription to Netflix, Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video, like other postpaid plans.

