Government cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude

Reuters |
Jun 15, 2024 09:08 AM IST

India on June 1 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 5,200 rupees per metric ton from 5,700 rupees.

The government has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,250 Indian rupees ($38.90) per metric ton from 5,200 rupees, effective June 15, according to a notification issued on Friday.

The tax, which is revised every fortnight, remained unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.
From July 2022, India started taxing crude oil production and exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel to regulate private refiners which wanted to sell fuel overseas instead of locally to gain from robust refining margins.

News / Business / Government cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude
