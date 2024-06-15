Government cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude

The government has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 3,250 Indian rupees ($38.90) per metric ton from 5,200 rupees, effective June 15, according to a notification issued on Friday. The tax, which is revised every fortnight, remained unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

The tax, which is revised every fortnight, remained unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

India on June 1 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 5,200 rupees per metric ton from 5,700 rupees.

From July 2022, India started taxing crude oil production and exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel to regulate private refiners which wanted to sell fuel overseas instead of locally to gain from robust refining margins.