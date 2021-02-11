IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Govt clarifies norms for goods procured from China, Pakistan
It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
business

Govt clarifies norms for goods procured from China, Pakistan

  • The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
READ FULL STORY
By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:16 AM IST

Government vendors can procure raw materials and components from neighbours sharing land borders with India such as China and Pakistan, but no project can be awarded to contractors from these countries without prior registration and security clearance, the finance ministry has clarified.

The clarification issued on Monday aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China, two persons with direct knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.

“However, the government continues to strictly enforce its public procurement policy announced on July 23, 2020 that bars award of any project to contractors from countries sharing land borders with India without prior registration with a competent authority and security clearance from MEA [ministry of external affairs] and MHA [ministry of home affairs],” one person said.

An office memorandum issued by the finance ministry on Monday said that in case of works contracts, including turnkey contracts, contractors shall not be allowed to sub-contract works to any contractor from a country which shares a land border with India unless such a contractor is registered with the competent authority.

“However, no such restriction is stipulated in the Order [dated July 23, 2020] regarding other procurements i.e. procurement of Goods, Services, etc,” the note said. The Competent Authority is defined as a registration committee in DPIIT. All such foreign entities are also required to get political and security clearance from MEA and MHA.

According to the memorandum, a bidder is permitted to procure raw material, components and sub-assemblies from the vendors of countries that share a land border with India. “Such vendors will not be required to be registered with the Competent Authority, as it is not regarded as ‘sub-contracting’,” it said.

“However, in case a bidder has proposed to supply finished goods procured directly/indirectly from the vendors from the countries sharing land border with India, such vendors will be required to be registered with the Competent Authority,” it added.

After the Chinese aggression on the Line of Actual Control in-mid June last year, the government on July 23, 2020 made an important amendment to its public finance rule that virtually barred all government agencies from procuring goods and services from bordering countries such as China and Pakistan, citing national security as the grounds. “It is to be noted that in spite of the border tensions, trade relationships are still continuing. Though India’s imports from China have dipped approximately by 20%, its still high in terms of absolute numbers and trade deficit additionally is in favour of China,” said Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner of consulting firm DVS Advisors LLP said. “ Further there are many raw materials for which the Indian industry is entirely dependent on China for supply with no alternative. Hence a complete ban or reduction is not possible.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Among other large markets, the US gained 7.07% to $45.66 trillion, while China’s aggregate market cap expanded 6.14% to $11.57 trillion in 2021 so far.(MINT)
Among other large markets, the US gained 7.07% to $45.66 trillion, while China’s aggregate market cap expanded 6.14% to $11.57 trillion in 2021 so far.(MINT)
business

India’s market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in ’21

By Ashwin Ramarathinam | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Since the onset of the calendar year, the value of India’s stock markets swelled 8.11% to $2.72 trillion, Bloomberg data showed. Hong Kong pipped India to the top position with a market cap gain of 13.41% to $7.39 trillion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (Bloomberg)
The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (Bloomberg)
business

Dating app Bumble is expanding IPO to raise $2.15 billion

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:28 AM IST
At $43 a share, Bumble would have a market value of about $8.2 billion based on the outstanding Class A shares listed in its filings. Private equity firm the Blackstone Group Inc. took a majority stake in Bumble’s parent company in 2019, in a transaction that valued it at $3 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
business

FDI norms for e-commerce cos to add to compliance burden

By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
business

Govt clarifies norms for goods procured from China, Pakistan

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 0.67- 0.68% of its home loan portfolio has turned bad and very few customers opted for the RBI’s moratorium scheme that allowed borrowers to get their loan repayment terms altered.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
Only 0.67- 0.68% of its home loan portfolio has turned bad and very few customers opted for the RBI’s moratorium scheme that allowed borrowers to get their loan repayment terms altered.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
business

SBI targets a home loan portfolio of 10 trillion in five years

By Shayan Ghosh | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Chairman Dinesh Khara said on Wednesday that SBI dominates the home loan market in India with a 35% share among all commercial banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpiceJet is currently the only Indian operator of Boeing 737Max planes, which were grounded after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.(AFP FILE)
SpiceJet is currently the only Indian operator of Boeing 737Max planes, which were grounded after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.(AFP FILE)
business

SpiceJet clocks loss for 4th quarter in a row

By Rhik Kundu | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:04 AM IST
  • SpiceJet had reported profit of 77.97 crore in the same period of the previous year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepak Kochhar was arrested on September 7 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe.(HT Archive)
Deepak Kochhar was arrested on September 7 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe.(HT Archive)
business

Deepak Kochhar questions PMLA tribunal status

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:01 AM IST
  • Kochhar’s submission was made in a petition filed in the Delhi high court through his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, and has been reviewed by HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fitch has projected the Indian economy to grow at 11% in FY22
Fitch has projected the Indian economy to grow at 11% in FY22
business

Fitch Ratings cautions on India’s rising debt

By Asit Ranjan Mishra | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:58 AM IST
  • India entered the pandemic with little fiscal headroom from a rating perspective, the agency noted
READ FULL STORY
Close
All of BharatPe’s seven investors including Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital participated in this round.(Image via Twitter)
All of BharatPe’s seven investors including Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital participated in this round.(Image via Twitter)
business

BharatPe close to unicorn tag with $108 mn funding

By Tarush Bhalla | Livemint, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:55 AM IST
  • The funding comes a year after it raised $75 million in its Series C funding round in February 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MasterCard Inc. logo on a smartphone (Bloomberg File Photo)
The MasterCard Inc. logo on a smartphone (Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Mastercard to allow some cryptocurrencies in digital asset boom

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Mastercard has already partnered with some of the biggest cryptocurrency firms, including Wirex and BitPay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI has raised $900 million of deposits and extended $400 million of loans through its Yono app.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
SBI has raised $900 million of deposits and extended $400 million of loans through its Yono app.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
business

Gearing up to initiate co-lending model for home loans: SBI

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:31 PM IST
"The bank is gearing up to initiate a co-lending model for home loans which will help boost SBI's footprints in the unorganised sector," SBI said. Earlier in the day, SBI crossed the 5 lakh crore mark in its home loan business and expects to double the portfolio in the next five years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OPEC and partners such as Russia -- an alliance known as OPEC+ -- began unprecedented production curbs in May after the coronavirus pandemic battered economies and caused oil demand to collapse.(REUTERS)
OPEC and partners such as Russia -- an alliance known as OPEC+ -- began unprecedented production curbs in May after the coronavirus pandemic battered economies and caused oil demand to collapse.(REUTERS)
business

OPEC won’t change policy at next meeting, says Iraq oil minister

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • The group of crude exporters meets on March 4 and members will probably agree to keep output steady in April, Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said. The biggest change will come from Saudi Arabia, which will likely end unilateral daily cuts of 1 million barrels after March, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi is also looking to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation.(PTI File Photo)
Sebi is also looking to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi plans to introduce framework to compensate investors for technical glitches

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • "Sebi is actively considering a proposal to introduce a framework for ascertaining the incidents of technical glitches where compensation needs to be paid to the investors and to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation," according to the regulator's annual report for 2019-20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As Biden starts to lay out plans for the long-term economic rebuilding program designed as a follow-on to his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, the business calculus of American manufacturing looms as a headwin (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
As Biden starts to lay out plans for the long-term economic rebuilding program designed as a follow-on to his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, the business calculus of American manufacturing looms as a headwin (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
business

Joe Biden’s next economic challenge: Getting manufacturing jobs back

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:12 PM IST
  • After a period of recovery last year, US factory payrolls stagnated in recent months, then went into reverse in January. The country is on course to repeat a pattern seen in every recession since manufacturing jobs peaked in June 1979.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the bill would also boost port land usage and amplify competition in port tariffs.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the bill would also boost port land usage and amplify competition in port tariffs.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
india news

Major Ports Authorities Bill would encourage good competition: Union minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it; the Lok Sabha had cleared it in September last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP