Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Govt says edible oil prices show declining trend after duty cuts
business

Govt says edible oil prices show declining trend after duty cuts

The ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said that the government's intervention has resulted in major edible oils players, including Adani Willmar and Ruchi industries, cutting wholesale prices by ₹4 -7 per litre.
The government said the edible oil prices are still higher than a year ago but there has been a declining trend from October onwards.(Bloomberg)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 07:47 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

In an attempt to reign in the continuous price rise of edible oil, the Central government on Friday announced that it has cut the basic duty on crude palm oil, crude soybean oil, and crude sunflower oil to nil from 2.5 per cent. The ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said that the agri-cess on crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil has been brought down from 20% to 5% while the agri-cess on crude palm oil has been reduced to 7.5%.

The agricultural infrastructure cess on all crude edible oils was at 20% before the reduction in basic duty and agri-cess. Post cuts, the effective duty on crude palm oil will be at 8.25%, and crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil will be at 5.5%. The ministry said the import duties on palm oil, sunflower oil and soyabean oil has been rationalised, and futures trading in mustard oil on NCDEX has been suspended to control prices of edible oils.

It further stated that the government's intervention has resulted in major edible oils players, including Adani Willmar and Ruchi industries, cutting wholesale prices by 4 -7 per litre. The other players like Gemini Edibles & Fats India, Hyderabad, Modi Naturals, Delhi, Gokul Re-foils and Solvent, Vijay Solvex, Gokul Agro Resources and N.K Proteins have also reduced the wholesale prices of edible oils.

RELATED STORIES

According to the ministry, the edible oil prices are still higher than a year ago but there has been a declining trend from October onwards.

“Despite international commodity prices being high, interventions have been taken by Central Government along with State Governments’ pro active involvement have led to reduction in prices of edible oils,” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news ministry of consumer affairs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dyson’s latest air purifiers get close to pollution-fighting perfection

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Nov 05, 2021

Markets closed on Friday for holiday

Airbnb reports $834 million profit in third quarter as revenue soars
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP