Govt slashes interest rates on small savings, PPF from April 1

The interest rate of the savings deposit has been brought down to 3.5 from its earlier 4.0 per cent.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 09:18 PM IST
The government has slashed interest rates on small savings.

In the new financial year starting from April 1, the finance ministry has decided to slash the interest rates of small saving schemes, which include public provident fund scheme as well. These rates remained unchanged for the last three quarters.

The interest rate of the savings deposit has been brought down to 3.5 from its earlier 4.0 per cent. For the first time, the interest rate on savings deposits has been reduced by 0.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent from the existing 4 per cent annually.

The rate of interest of the PPF scheme will be 6.4 per cent annually. In the last quarter, it was 7.1. This is also the first time since 1974 that the PPF interest has been brought down below 7 per cent.

The rate of 1-year time deposit has been reduced to 4.4 per cent from 5.5 per cent. The interest of two-year time deport has been reduced to 5 per cent from 5.5 per cent, three-year time deposit 5.1 per cent from 5.5 per cent, five-year time deposit 5,8 per cent from 6.7 per cent, five-year recurring deposit 5.3 per cent from 5.8 per cent.

The interest rate of the senior citizen savings scheme has been revised to 6.5 per cent (quarterly and paid) from its previous 7.4 per cent. National Savings Certificate interest has been reduced to 5.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent.

Here are the details of the changes

InstrumentsRates of interest from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021New rates of interest (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
Saving deposits4.03.5
1 year time deposit5.54.4
2 year time deposit5.55.0
3 year time deposit5.55.1
5 year time deposit6.75.8
5 year recurring deposit5.85.3
Senior Citizen Saving Scheme7.46.5
Monthly Income Account6.65.7
National Savings Certificate6.85.9
Public Provident Fund Scheme7.16.4
Kisan Vikas Patra6.9 (will mature in 124 months)6.2 (will mature in 138 months)
Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme7.66.9

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, a scheme for the girl child, will offer a 6.9 per cent rate while the previous rate was 7.6. The annual interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) has been reduced by 0.7 point to 6.2 per cent from 6.9 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

