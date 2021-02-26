IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Govt tweaks norms for public procurement deals: Officials
Until now, a company has been required to both have a positive net worth and be profitable to be an eligible bidder for government contracts.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
Until now, a company has been required to both have a positive net worth and be profitable to be an eligible bidder for government contracts.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
business

Govt tweaks norms for public procurement deals: Officials

The profit criterion for prequalification in government tenders has been discontinued with immediate effect, the officials said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 AM IST

Companies will be eligible to bid for public procurement contracts even if they aren’t profitable, two officials aware of the matter said on Thursday, as the government seeks to save pandemic-hit private suppliers, particularly small and medium entities, from disqualification.

The profit criterion for prequalification in government tenders has been discontinued with immediate effect, the officials said on condition of anonymity. Now, the eligibility of a supplier will be judged solely on the basis of its net worth (equity plus free reserves). Until now, a company has been required to both have a positive net worth and be profitable to be an eligible bidder for government contracts.

“The government has accepted the industry suggestion that the financial capability of the bidder to execute the contract should not be judged on the basis of profitability, but on the basis of net worth,” one of the two officials said. The net worth of a company is the total value of its assets minus debt.

Before this amendment, a clause in the Manual for Procurements of Goods-2017, the guide book for public procurement, forbade loss-making companies from participating in public tenders. The clause read: “Bidder Firm (manufacturer or principal of authorised representative) should not have suffered any financial loss for more than one year during the last three years..”.

The clause stipulating positive net worth for prequalification has been retained, the first person said. The clause reads: “The net worth of the bidder firm should not be negative,” and also “should have not eroded by more than 30% in the last three years.”

The move will be of immense help to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), many of which have suffered financial losses in 2020-21 because of the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the 68-day nationwide hard lockdown to curb the spread of the viral disease, industry experts said.

“The change made in the prequalification criteria in respect of profitability of bidders to government tenders is a welcome initiative and it will also benefit MSMEs, which would have been adversely affected due to the impact of Covid-19 and suffered financial losses,” PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Sanjay Aggarwal said.

“However, it is desirable that the net worth criteria laid down in the policy be reviewed and the condition that their net worth should not have been eroded by more than 30% also needs to be removed if the bidders have adequate financial strength to execute the tendered quantity,” Aggarwal said.

Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner of consulting firm DVS Advisors LLP, said the retention of the clause means any loss would have an impact on a company’s net worth although the margin of 30% prescribed in the manual would provide a bit of a cushion.

“The pandemic has impacted various MSMEs severely and there is every possibility that net worth of some of the MSMEs would have been eroded by 30% on account of this. An additional exemption for the pandemic year would have been even better,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A bench of justices Uday U Lalit and K M Joseph ordered that contempt proceedings will not go be initiated in the high courts of Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi, where cases related to employees’ pensions are pending.
A bench of justices Uday U Lalit and K M Joseph ordered that contempt proceedings will not go be initiated in the high courts of Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi, where cases related to employees’ pensions are pending.
business

Supreme Court gives breather to govt, EPFO in pensions case

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 AM IST
It also directed that no adverse orders be issued against EPFO and the government for not complying with the apex court’s 2019 judgment, which ordered that subscribers of the Employee Pension Scheme or EPS be given the full pension as calculated by their last drawn salaries, irrespective of the ceiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. (AP File Photo)
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. (AP File Photo)
business

Powell is patient but markets aren’t, challenging new Fed policy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:38 AM IST
In the market bleachers, some big names in economics, including Harvard University economist Lawrence Summers and former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard, are warning of economic overheating from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel. The April Brent contract expires on Friday.(REUTERS)
Brent futures for April delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $66.88 a barrel. The April Brent contract expires on Friday.(REUTERS)
business

Oil mixed, US crude hits highest since 2019 as refineries restart

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Earlier in the day, an assurance that US interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in US crude output last week due to the winter storm in Texas, helped boost both US crude and Brent to their highest intraday prices since January 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Oil set for monthly surge with market watching next OPEC+ move

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this year after Saudi Arabia pledged deeper output cuts, helping to drain bloated stockpiles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Treasury note yield rose above S&amp;P 500 dividend yield, wiping out the stock market yield's strong advantage.(AP)
The Treasury note yield rose above S&P 500 dividend yield, wiping out the stock market yield's strong advantage.(AP)
business

Wall Street closes down, tech selloff drags as bond yields climb

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a one-year high of 1.614%, prompting investors concerned about rich valuations to lock in profits on some high-flying growth stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tai said she would work to ensure that China meets its commitments under a January 2020 trade accord between Beijing and Washington.(Bloomberg Photo)
Tai said she would work to ensure that China meets its commitments under a January 2020 trade accord between Beijing and Washington.(Bloomberg Photo)
business

US trade nominee says Prez Joe Biden's team backs use of tariffs

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:59 PM IST
"Tariffs are a very important part of our fair trade remedies toolbox," US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai told the Senate Finance Committee, signaling the new US team on commerce policy had no plans for a complete about-face from the hardline stance of Donald Trump's government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
business

Twitter expects annual revenue to double in 2023

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The social network expects to reach at least 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the fourth quarter of 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Bank President David Malpass said “a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,”(Reuters)
World Bank President David Malpass said “a prominent risk for some of the countries at the bottom, and that has to do with the difficulty of getting new investment,”(Reuters)
business

Debt crisis threatens developing nations, says World Bank head

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:19 PM IST
World Bank President David Malpass spoke before the start of a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 biggest economies on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebi has sought data from exchanges to ascertain any irregular patterns, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.(PTI File Photo)
Sebi has sought data from exchanges to ascertain any irregular patterns, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi to issue guidelines related to environmental, social, corporate governance

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Tyagi noted that certain unique trends have emerged in the wake of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Market experts say NSE was more to blame and brokers have their hands tied in such situations. (ANI Photo)
Market experts say NSE was more to blame and brokers have their hands tied in such situations. (ANI Photo)
business

India's top brokerage Zerodha faces investor fury after stock exchange glitch

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Hundreds of traders who bought stocks via Zerodha voiced concern on Twitter, with many posting pictures showing portfolio losses due to trades squared off by the broker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.(Mint Archive)
The 4,633 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.(Mint Archive)
business

IPOs this fiscal largely from companies resilient to pandemic: Sebi chairman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:13 PM IST
"Every IPO saw a good amount of subscription with every issue being oversubscribed by atleast more than 2 times. Six of the total 18 IPOs, that is 1/3rd of the total number of IPOs were oversubscribed more than 100 times. Of these 6 IPOs, 5 were oversubscribed around or over 150 times," Tyagi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telecom instability affected NSE’s online risk management system (PTI File Photo)
Telecom instability affected NSE’s online risk management system (PTI File Photo)
business

Day after NSE disruption, India stocks advance on expiry day

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.8% to 15,097.35 in Mumbai, a day after the bourses
READ FULL STORY
Close
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
After introducing special subscriptions for mobile, Netflix aims at South Korea to increase its subscribers.(Bloomberg)
business

Netflix plans $500 million spending in Korea to crack Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The Los Gatos, California-based company has identified South Korea as one of the keys to its success in Asia, a vast region home to more than half of the world’s population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reddit discussion threads were buzzing again about GameStop on Thursday, with members exhorting others to pile into the stock as the rally gathers steam.(REUTERS)
Reddit discussion threads were buzzing again about GameStop on Thursday, with members exhorting others to pile into the stock as the rally gathers steam.(REUTERS)
business

GameStop rally builds after puzzling ice-cream cone tweet

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The latest moves build on Wednesday's rally in GameStop and other so-called "stonks" favoured by retail traders on social media sites such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boosting revenue has been Chief Executive Bill Winters' main headache in recent years, as slowing growth in many of the bank's key markets, a commodities downturn and low central bank rates all conspired to crush income.(Bloomberg)
Boosting revenue has been Chief Executive Bill Winters' main headache in recent years, as slowing growth in many of the bank's key markets, a commodities downturn and low central bank rates all conspired to crush income.(Bloomberg)
business

Standard Chartered restores dividend, reaffirms goals as Covid-19 halves profit

Reuters, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank however warned that income in 2021 is likely to be close to last year, showing the challenge it faces to meet its modest profit goals in a world of rock-bottom interest rates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac