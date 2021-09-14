Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Govt-industry trust key to leverage Covid-19 opportunities: Sitharaman
business

Govt-industry trust key to leverage Covid-19 opportunities: Sitharaman

While addressing the members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a closed-door event in Chennai, the finance minister said the ongoing dialogue with industry has enabled the government to take a series of actions as the pandemic situation evolved.
By Mint Correspondent, Livemint, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:20 AM IST
Sitharaman said that on one hand the focus is on ramping up vaccination as that was the big protection against the pandemic.(Mint)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the trust between government and industry is critical for leveraging opportunities thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing the members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at a closed-door event in Chennai, the finance minister said the ongoing dialogue with industry has enabled the government to take a series of actions as the pandemic situation evolved.

Elaborating on the government’s strategy for handling the pandemic, Sitharaman said that on one hand the focus is on ramping up vaccination as that was the big protection against the pandemic. “On the other hand, government is working on ramping up health infrastructure, including in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities, by supporting the private sector,” she added.

“Finance minister reiterated that the announced disinvestment plan was on track. She further shared that the Development Finance Institution announced in the budget would be operational soon. She also expressed satisfaction that liquidity is no longer a major concern, and that the Bank-NBFC-MFI channel has been de-clogged and from 15th October there would be a special drive to reach out credit to those who need it,” CII said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES

CII president TV Narendran applauded government’s initiatives towards preparedness for the third wave and interventions aimed at catalysing private investments, such as the Production Linked Incentive schemes and the National Monetisation Pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirmala sitharaman
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GST Council to weigh bringing fuel under indirect tax regime

Ola electric scooter factory to hire 10,000 women

Retail inflation eases to four-month low in Aug

Sensex slips 127 points to close day at 58,178; Nifty ends session at 17,355
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP