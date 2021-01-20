IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Govt’s infra push drives up project tenders in Q3
In the public sector, major areas of new spending were roads, water supply, community services, and irrigation
In the public sector, major areas of new spending were roads, water supply, community services, and irrigation
business

Govt’s infra push drives up project tenders in Q3

Rising spending on productive assets such as roads, ports and factories support economic growth but the slow pace of growth in the December quarter indicates that recovery may still be on shaky ground and state governments have not fully recovered from the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
By Tanya Thomas, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:10 AM IST

Announcements of new capital expenditure plans, a key measure of government and private spending in capacity building, continued to grow in the December quarter after grinding to a near halt at the beginning of the fiscal year.

New project spending announced in the December quarter rose by 10.29% from the preceding three months, according to data from Projects Today, which monitors the activity. In all, 2,085 new projects, entailing a total investment of Rs.2.76 lakh crore, were announced in the fiscal third quarter. Total investment had doubled sequentially in the second quarter, albeit on a smaller base.

Rising spending on productive assets such as roads, ports and factories support economic growth but the slow pace of growth in the December quarter indicates that the recovery may still be on shaky ground and that state governments have not fully recovered from the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Declining tax collections have crimped their ability to spend more.

In the public sector, major areas of new spending were roads, water supply, community services, and irrigation while the private sector stepped up investments in drugs and pharmaceuticals, metals, electronics and automobiles.

The private sector accounted for 711 new projects, entailing a total investment of Rs.1.36 lakh crore, a 36.5% rise from the preceding three months. On the other hand, government-sponsored project expenditure plans fell in the third quarter, declining 7.21% from Q2. Private foreign investment in capital goods fell 34% as well.

State governments which account for more than half of all government-funded capital expenditure in the country have had to resort to deep spending cuts this fiscal to redirect resources towards fighting the pandemic. The Centre has stepped up efforts to fill in some of this vacuum, but faced with the prospect of fiscal deficit widening to 7.5-8% this year, its firepower is also limited.

“For sure, there’s an uptick on the number of projects being announced,” said Sandeep Gulati, managing director, Egis India, an engineering firm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
government project public infrastructure government spending
app
Close
e-paper
The assault on Ma’s trillion-dollar corporate empire encapsulates a broader campaign to rein in a generation of Chinese tech giants that Beijing now views as wielding too much control over the world’s No. 2 economy.(AP file photo)
The assault on Ma’s trillion-dollar corporate empire encapsulates a broader campaign to rein in a generation of Chinese tech giants that Beijing now views as wielding too much control over the world’s No. 2 economy.(AP file photo)
business

Jack Ma Emerges for First Time Since Crackdown on Ant, Alibaba

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:01 AM IST
China’s most recognizable entrepreneur addressed scores of teachers on an online conference Wednesday, part of an annual event the billionaire hosts to recognize the achievements of rural educators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After opening on a negative note, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 17.84 points or 0.04 per cent at 47,764.06 in morning session.(PTI)
After opening on a negative note, the 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 17.84 points or 0.04 per cent at 47,764.06 in morning session.(PTI)
business

Sensex rallies over 170 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,590

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Analysts said Indian stocks took cues from global equities which rose to record highs after US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen called for a hefty fiscal relief package.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The price range for the IPO has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25-26 per share.(Representative photo.)
The price range for the IPO has been fixed at 25-26 per share.(Representative photo.)
business

IRFC IPO closes today, was oversubscribed 1.22 times on Tuesday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The IRFC, set up in 1986, is a dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilising funds from domestic as well as overseas markets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bankrupt company and its assets cannot face criminal proceedings once it is sold to new owners," the apex court said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
A bankrupt company and its assets cannot face criminal proceedings once it is sold to new owners," the apex court said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
business

Supreme Court upholds laws protecting new owners of bankrupt companies

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:58 AM IST
The top court upheld the Section 32A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) granting statutory immunity to successful resolution applicant from prosecution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhartha Mohanty will replace TC Susheel Kumar as the managing director of Life Insurance Corp (Ramesh Pathania/Mint.)
Siddhartha Mohanty will replace TC Susheel Kumar as the managing director of Life Insurance Corp (Ramesh Pathania/Mint.)
business

Siddhartha Mohanty appointed as new LIC MD

By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:48 AM IST
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty till his superannuation on June 30, 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden has already outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal last week, saying bold investments were needed to jump-start the US economy.(Reuters)
Joe Biden has already outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal last week, saying bold investments were needed to jump-start the US economy.(Reuters)
business

Hopes of new US stimulus, liquidity drive up markets

By Nasrin Sultana, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:37 AM IST
Shares across global markets climbed on Tuesday ahead of Janet Yellen’s confirmation speech as US Treasury secretary. Yellen is expected to tell the senate finance committee that the government must “act big” with its next coronavirus relief package.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the public sector, major areas of new spending were roads, water supply, community services, and irrigation
In the public sector, major areas of new spending were roads, water supply, community services, and irrigation
business

Govt’s infra push drives up project tenders in Q3

By Tanya Thomas, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Rising spending on productive assets such as roads, ports and factories support economic growth but the slow pace of growth in the December quarter indicates that recovery may still be on shaky ground and state governments have not fully recovered from the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel became costlier by 25 paise per litre on Tuesday in the Capital(Reuters)
Petrol and diesel became costlier by 25 paise per litre on Tuesday in the Capital(Reuters)
business

Govt may not reduce excise duty on fuel soon: Official

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at a 77-month high at 7.6% in October. Although it softened a bit to 6.9% in November, it was still above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%, with a band of plus or minus 2%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investment bankers and traders have carried the load for their firms this year as consumer divisions came under pressure from the Covid-19 outbreak that shut down businesses and put millions out of work.(REUTERS)
Investment bankers and traders have carried the load for their firms this year as consumer divisions came under pressure from the Covid-19 outbreak that shut down businesses and put millions out of work.(REUTERS)
business

Bank of America’s trading unit falls short of rivals during bumper year

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Revenue from sales and trading rose 7% to $3.06 billion in the fourth quarter, missing analysts’ $3.15 billion forecast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank's shares surged 2.6% in early trading, adding to a 20% gain in the past year.(REUTERS)
The bank's shares surged 2.6% in early trading, adding to a 20% gain in the past year.(REUTERS)
business

Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Revenue from global markets, which houses the bank's flagship trading business, registered its best annual performance in a decade. Sales at the unit surged 23% to $4.27 billion in the quarter, raking in $21.2 billion in the full year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HDFC and Reliance Industries were the most significant contributors to the benchmark index gain.(HT Photos)
HDFC and Reliance Industries were the most significant contributors to the benchmark index gain.(HT Photos)
business

Investor wealth zooms 3.41 lakh crore as markets witness massive buying

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped 3,41,846.01 crore to 1,96,19,149.34 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the relaxations, the abridged letter of offer, application form and other issues material to shareholders can be undertaken by electronic transmission as already provided under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) norms.(PTI File Photo)
Under the relaxations, the abridged letter of offer, application form and other issues material to shareholders can be undertaken by electronic transmission as already provided under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) norms.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Based on the representations received from the market participants, the validity of relaxations is further extended and shall be applicable for rights issues opening up to March 31, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a report pencilled by the India economist at UBS Securities, Tanvee Gupta Jain, the country has the lowest manufacturing costs among peers, even though China retains significant ecosystem advantages and despite that India and Vietnam appear most likely to benefit from a shift out of China. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
According to a report pencilled by the India economist at UBS Securities, Tanvee Gupta Jain, the country has the lowest manufacturing costs among peers, even though China retains significant ecosystem advantages and despite that India and Vietnam appear most likely to benefit from a shift out of China. (Representative Image)(MINT_PRINT)
business

India to contribute 15% of global growth by FY26: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:39 PM IST
The report expects the large local market potential, low labour costs, macroeconomic stability and the hope of strengthening ongoing reform momentum will help achieve these objectives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp had announced the changes in January and had asked users to agree to the terms before February 8, 2021, to continue the usage of their services.(HT Photo)
WhatsApp had announced the changes in January and had asked users to agree to the terms before February 8, 2021, to continue the usage of their services.(HT Photo)
business

Withdraw privacy policy updates: What Centre said in its letter to WhatsApp CEO

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:00 PM IST
From asking WhatsApp to withdraw their proposed changes to a long questionnaire, here is what the government said in its letter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 15th India-EU Summi will be held via video conference on July 15.(Reuters)
The 15th India-EU Summi will be held via video conference on July 15.(Reuters)
business

First India-EU IPR dialogue held to strengthen relation

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST
The ministry informed that the various initiatives taken up by the Indian government in this context were appreciated by the EU representatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP