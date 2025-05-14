GRSE shares surge after strong Q4 and FY 2024-25 financial results

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) jumped 14.89% to ₹2,200 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 14, following the release of its robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024-25. Defence PSU GRSE posted a 39 per cent growth in total income in Fiscal Year 2025, as compared to the previous financial year.(GRSE )

Defence PSU GRSE Ltd has recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹527 crore in 2024-25, registering a growth of 48 per cent over ₹357 crore of net profit in the previous fiscal, an official said on Tuesday.

The company posted a 39 per cent growth in total income in Fiscal Year 2025, as compared to the previous financial year.

Also Read | Kolkata-based GRSE to build vessels worth $54 million for German firm

The total income of the Kolkata-based warshipbuilder for 2024-25 stood at ₹5,411 crore as against ₹3,892 crore in 2023-24, the GRSE official said in a statement.

The earnings per share (EPS) for 2024-25 stood at ₹46.04, against ₹31.19 in 2023-24, he said.

GRSE declared a total dividend at the rate of 138.5 per cent of paid-up share capital against 93.6 per cent in the previous year, he said.

Also Read | India’s GRSE inks deal with Bangladesh Navy under $500-mn line of credit

Commenting on the results, GRSE chairman and managing director Commodore P R Hari (Retd) said, "With our strong order book, production maturity of the ongoing projects and order visibility including in the commercial shipbuilding segment, I am confident of even better performance during the current financial year."

(With inputs from PTI)