GRSE shares surge after strong Q4 and FY 2024-25 financial results

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2025 10:36 AM IST

GRSE recorded a profit after tax of ₹527 crore in 2024-25, a 48% increase from ₹357 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) jumped 14.89% to 2,200 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 14, following the release of its robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024-25.

Defence PSU GRSE posted a 39 per cent growth in total income in Fiscal Year 2025, as compared to the previous financial year.(GRSE )
Defence PSU GRSE posted a 39 per cent growth in total income in Fiscal Year 2025, as compared to the previous financial year.(GRSE )

Defence PSU GRSE Ltd has recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of 527 crore in 2024-25, registering a growth of 48 per cent over 357 crore of net profit in the previous fiscal, an official said on Tuesday.

The company posted a 39 per cent growth in total income in Fiscal Year 2025, as compared to the previous financial year.

Also Read | Kolkata-based GRSE to build vessels worth $54 million for German firm

The total income of the Kolkata-based warshipbuilder for 2024-25 stood at 5,411 crore as against 3,892 crore in 2023-24, the GRSE official said in a statement.

The earnings per share (EPS) for 2024-25 stood at 46.04, against 31.19 in 2023-24, he said.

GRSE declared a total dividend at the rate of 138.5 per cent of paid-up share capital against 93.6 per cent in the previous year, he said.

Also Read | India’s GRSE inks deal with Bangladesh Navy under $500-mn line of credit

Commenting on the results, GRSE chairman and managing director Commodore P R Hari (Retd) said, "With our strong order book, production maturity of the ongoing projects and order visibility including in the commercial shipbuilding segment, I am confident of even better performance during the current financial year."

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / GRSE shares surge after strong Q4 and FY 2024-25 financial results
Follow Us On