Kolkata-based GRSE to build vessels worth $54 million for German firm

Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Saturday signed a $54 million contract with a German shipping company for four multi-purpose ships with each capable of carrying 7,500 metric tonnes of cargo, the public sector yard informed the Bombay Stock Exchange.

It will build and deliver the vessels to Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co over the next 33 months. The contract includes an option to build four more ships for the German firm, GRSE said in a statement.

The vessels will be 120 metre long and 17 metre wide, with a maximum draft of 6.75 metre.

In 2014, the CGS Barracuda, an offshore patrol vessel built by GRSE, was exported to Mauritius. This was the first warship to be exported by India. In 2021, the GRSE-built fast patrol vessel PS Zoroaster was exported to Seychelles.

“The shipyard is also currently working on six patrol boats and a TSH (trailing suction hopper) dredger for Bangladesh,” the statement added.