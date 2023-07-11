GST Council agrees to cut tax on food served in cinema halls to 5%

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Jul 11, 2023 07:35 PM IST

The goods and services tax (GST) Council on Tuesday agreed to a slew of proposals at its 50th meeting, including slashing the tax on food served in cinema halls and exempting the tax on the import of some life-saving drugs. The Council has decided to cut the tax on food served in cinema halls to five per cent from 18 per cent.

50th GST Council meeting was held on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Council has approved the exemption of GST on the import of cancer drug Dinutuximab, and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of rare diseases.

She said the Council has also agreed to levy a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and the tax would be levied on full face value.

"GST Council has decided that online gaming, casinos and horse racing will be taxed at 28 per cent at entry point on full face value of bets," she told reporters.

(This is breaking news. Please check back for updates)

