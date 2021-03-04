IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
business

GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon

  • The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
READ FULL STORY
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST

he Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, the apex federal body on indirect taxation, will consider removing anomalies in the duty structure in several sectors such as textiles, fertilizers and footwear this month, two people aware of the development said.

Terming it a long-pending issue, the two people who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that it requires urgent attention now because the businesses involved are unable to claim input-tax credit (ITC) because of higher levies on raw materials compared to the finished goods. This is referred to as an inverted duty structure—a situation in which inputs are taxed at a higher rate than finished goods.

The Council could not correct this in the past, particularly during the pandemic, because it would have had an adverse impact on either GST revenue collections or retail prices of the finished products, one of the two said. The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.

The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.

“Inverted duty structure can be corrected either by reducing GST on inputs or by raising levies on finished products. Now, with rapid recovery and robust GST collections, this matter can be resolved. But,the final decision will depend on the GST Council,” the second person said.

The economy entered growth mode in the third quarter with 0.4% growth after contracting for two consecutive quarters due to a 68-day hard lockdown since 25 March to check the spread of covid-19. This also reflected in GST collections.

After remaining in contraction mode for six months in a row, GST revenue turned positive from September 2020 and crossed 1 trillion mark in subsequent months. It has now been above 1 trillion for five months in a row.

Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of fintech platform ClearTax, said the Council has previously discussed the issue, but without a conclusion. “The main reason is the loss of revenue resulting from any reduction of tax rates on the inputs,” he said. “The inverted tax structure causes a ripple effect on the funds flow of a business. It blocks the working capital for businesses due to input tax credit accumulation,” he added.

According to Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner of consulting firm DVS Advisors LLP, GST on input is higher than GST on output in some manufactured goods such as footwear, man-made yarns, and LED lights. “The most critical impact is on the working capital of the businesses since GST paid at higher rates on inputs is blocked till the grant of refund,” he said. The refund process is cumbersome and tends towards litigation, he added.

Experts said such anomalies should also be corrected vis-à-vis service inputs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Vaccines administered at government health facilities will be free, while private facilities cannot charge over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 per dose, the government has said.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Vaccines administered at government health facilities will be free, while private facilities cannot charge over 250 per dose, the government has said.(File Photo / REUTERS)
business

Infy, Accenture to cover jab cost for Indian staff

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • India’s vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advances in aggregation, anonymisation, on-device processing and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a clear path to replacing individual identifiers, Google said.(REUTERS)
Advances in aggregation, anonymisation, on-device processing and other privacy-preserving technologies offer a clear path to replacing individual identifiers, Google said.(REUTERS)
business

Google looks to test interest-based user tracking

By Saumya Tewari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:17 AM IST
  • The company, which relies heavily on digital advertising using user data, said it will not track individual-level data such as personally identifiable information (PII) graphs based on people’s email addresses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Worryingly, however, employment declined for the third month in a row, and companies noted the sharpest rise in overall expenses for eight years.(iStock)
Worryingly, however, employment declined for the third month in a row, and companies noted the sharpest rise in overall expenses for eight years.(iStock)
business

Services expand at fastest rate in a year in Feb

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • In comparison, PMI for the manufacturing sector had fallen marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 a month ago, data released on Monday showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and has finance ministers of states as its members.(File Photo)
business

GST Council to fix inverted duty anomaly soon

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • The Council is expected to meet this month, but a date is yet to be finalized, the first person said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an interview with Mint, Jalan had earlier said that the ministry had assured the consortium that whatever slot is required will be made availab(File photo: Mint/ Abhijit Bhatlekar)
In an interview with Mint, Jalan had earlier said that the ministry had assured the consortium that whatever slot is required will be made availab(File photo: Mint/ Abhijit Bhatlekar)
business

Jet owner must apply for fresh airport slots, say authorities

By Rhik Kundu, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:56 PM IST
  • Lawyers representing the consortium had earlier insisted that DGCA and the aviation ministry must follow the principle of historicity and grant slots to the revived Jet Airways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
The company also plans to introduce at least five new passenger vehicle models next year to drive sales, the people said.(Reuters)
business

Maruti targets record production

By Malayaban Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit has told its suppliers about its strategies, asking them to ramp up production, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In other regions of Asia, too, markets ended higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%.(Bloomberg)
In other regions of Asia, too, markets ended higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi climbing 0.5-3%.(Bloomberg)
business

Stocks soar over 2% on global rally amid growing optimism

By Nasrin Sultana, Ashwin Ramarathinam, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • The BSE Sensex gained 1,147.76 points or 2.28% to end at 51,444.65, while the Nifty surged 326.50 points or 2.19% to close at 15,245.60
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data available till January end showed this class of tax filers, the biggest chunk of all tax filers, shrank 6.6% from a year ago.(Representational photo)
Data available till January end showed this class of tax filers, the biggest chunk of all tax filers, shrank 6.6% from a year ago.(Representational photo)
business

Salaried class shrank in FY20

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • For those filing returns for FY20 in form ITR-1—people with income from salaries, one house property and farm income up to 5,000—the last date for filing was January 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian wearing her facemask walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California on November 30, 2020. (AFP File Photo )
A pedestrian wearing her facemask walks past a closed sign hanging on the door of a small business in Los Angeles, California on November 30, 2020. (AFP File Photo )
business

Bank of America says US economy is hurt by a lack of workforce diversity

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:13 PM IST
“Rule 101 of investing is to diversify investment capital to maximize returns, so why don‘t we do the same with human capital?” an analyst said in a report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HDFC said customers who have good credit histories can avail new loans at 6.75%. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
HDFC said customers who have good credit histories can avail new loans at 6.75%. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
real estate

HDFC reduces interest rates on home loans

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • HDFC also outlined that the changes will affect customers who currently have availed home loan benefits from the lender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pulkit Vij
Pulkit Vij
business

Pulkit Vij of Kamal Associates carries forward father’s ‘budget housing' dream

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the market continued to grow for Pulkit’s business because of their resolution to provide “Apna Ghar, Sabka Ghar”, which he treats like a daily mission.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This is an old issue that required urgent attention now as businesses involved in these sectors are unable to claim input-tax credit because of higher levies on raw materials compared to the finished goods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma’s Paytm heads a group that includes ride-hailing startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium consists of Tata Group, Mastercard, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. and retail banks Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.(File Photo)
Sharma’s Paytm heads a group that includes ride-hailing startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium consists of Tata Group, Mastercard, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. and retail banks Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.(File Photo)
business

Amazon, Google among those vying for India’s digital payments market

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
In a market where cash is still king, digital payments are quickly gaining ground as India’s 1.3 billion people are starting to embrace online shopping and services such as online gaming and streaming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. (HT File Photo )
The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed the 100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. (HT File Photo )
business

Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by 8.5 a litre, say analysts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Excise duty was raised by 13 and 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020, and now stands at 31.8 on diesel and 32.9 per litre on petrol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil has staged a powerful rally this year, driven by significant OPEC+ curbs -- including unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia -- and a vaccine-aided rebound in demand. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Oil has staged a powerful rally this year, driven by significant OPEC+ curbs -- including unilateral cuts by Saudi Arabia -- and a vaccine-aided rebound in demand. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
business

Crude oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting on supply curbs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The widespread view among the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies is that the oil market can absorb extra barrels, according to people familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP