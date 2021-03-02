Home / Business / GST revenue hits 1 Lakh-crore for 5th month
business

GST revenue hits 1 Lakh-crore for 5th month

The February collection is 7.3% higher than ₹1,05,361 crore collected in the same month last year, the last month before businesses took a hit on account of Covid-induced lockdown.
By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:00 AM IST
After remaining in contraction mode for six months in a row since March 2020, GST collections started growing from September.(File Photo)

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in February topped 1 lakh crore-mark for a record fifth month in a row, with collections worth 1,13,143 crore, indicating a sustained economic recovery and improved tax administration.

The February collection is 7.3% higher than 1,05,361 crore collected in the same month last year, the last month before businesses took a hit on account of Covid-induced lockdown.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February 2021 is 1,13,143 crore, of which CGST [Central GST] is 21,092 crore, SGST [State GST] is 27,273 crore, IGST [Integrated GST] is 55,253 crore, including 24,382 crore collected on import of goods, and cess is 9,525 crore, including 660 crore collected on import of goods,” the finance ministry said in a statement .

A finance ministry spokesperson said the positive revenue growth for six months in a row from September 2020, and tax collections in excess of 1 lakh crore collections for five consecutive months show the resilience of the economy, effective tax administration, and improved compliance. After remaining in contraction mode for six months in a row since March 2020, GST collections started growing from September.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Auto sales enter fast lane with double-digit growth

Glitch probe on at HDFC Securities; Zerodha faces snag

Manufacturing activity remained strong in February

Urban jobless rate falls below 7% for the first time in 2 years

The Indian economy contracted by 24.4% and 7.3% in the first and second quarters of 2020-21 before growing by 0.4% in the third quarter, the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner at consulting firm EY said: “It [GST collection] shows a sharp recovery from the lows during the peak of the pandemic and is also a result of the government tightening compliance and anti-evasion measures.”

Rajat Bose, partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co said GST collections are a strong indicator of sustained revival. “The measures taken by the government to ensure compliance also seem to be paying off. Hopefully, the worst is over and this should bring cheer to the government which desperately needs the fiscal resources to implement its policy commitments,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP