Gujarat unveils Global Capability Centre policy, targets 10,000 cr investment

Ahmedabad: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced a new policy to establish 250 global capability centres (GCC) in the state and attract an investment of over ₹10,000 crore over the next five years. Patel said this policy will provide various incentives for companies wanting to establish their GCCs in Gujarat (X/CMOGuj)

Patel said the initiative will generate over 50,000 jobs.

At the launch event at the GIFT City in Gandhinagar, the chief minister said GCCs have evolved from cost-saving units to strategic innovation hubs, providing services across technology, finance, analytics, engineering, and research sectors. He highlighted Gujarat’s infrastructure development, including projects in GIFT City and innovation clusters in major cities like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Surat.

The chief minister said his government was committed to establish Gujarat as a preferred GCC hub by driving economic growth and promoting innovation and digital transformation.

“This policy will provide various incentives for companies wanting to establish their GCCs in Gujarat. These incentives include interest subsidy and electricity duty reimbursement,” the CM said.

Companies can receive capital expenditure assistance of up to ₹200 crore and operational expenditure support of up to ₹40 crore, depending on the size of investment. The government will also provide employment generation incentives, including one-time assistance of 50% of one month’s salary for newly recruited local employees, with higher benefits for female employees.

Additional benefits include a 7% interest subsidy on term loans, reimbursement of employer’s EPF contributions, and complete electricity duty reimbursement. The policy also focuses on skill development, offering up to 50% reimbursement of course fees for working professionals and 75% for students. Companies can also receive support for quality certification costs.

Patel said the policy aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s digital transformation and complements the recent Union Budget’s focus on promoting GCCs across the country.

The chief minister noted that while GCCs were initially set up as cost-saving units, they have evolved into strategic innovation hubs. “Today, they deliver services across various domains, including technology, finance, analytics, engineering, and research & development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has positioned itself as a global leader in the GCC ecosystem, supported by a skilled workforce and a progressive policy framework,” he said.

“GIFT City is emerging as a prime destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), offering a world-class business environment, cutting-edge sustainable infrastructure, and a strong talent pipeline. With the launch of Gujarat’s GCC policy, we are confident that GIFT City will attract leading global enterprises looking to scale their operations in India,” said Tapan Ray, managing director and Group chief executive officer, GIFT City who was present at the event.

“Our integrated ecosystem, coupled with strategic initiatives in fintech, AI, and higher education, ensures that GCCs have the right resources to thrive, backed by progressive policies and seamless connectivity. GIFT City is poised to become a global hub for innovation, driving the next phase of India’s digital and financial transformation,” he added.