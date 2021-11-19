Guru Nanak Jayanti truncates stock market week: BSE, NSE to remain closed

Indian stock markets Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Trading in equity, equity derivative, and SLB segment will remain suspended, according to the stock market holiday calendar available on the BSE website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment as well as New Debt Segment will also be closed for the day. Meanwhile, the Commodity Derivatives Segment will remain suspended for the morning session (9am to 5pm) but will open for the evening session.

According to the stock market holiday calendar, it is the third and the last trade market holiday of November. Trading in Indian indices was closed on November 4 and November 5 on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively, however, a ‘Muhurat Trading’ was held on Diwali.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share on Gurpurab

Sensex slumped 1,050.68 points or 1.73 per cent during the holiday-truncated week after 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 372.32 points on Thursday as bearish global cues and a disappointing market debut for Paytm unnerved investors. The NSE Nifty tanked 133.85 points to 17,764.80 at the close, recording a decline of 337.95 points or 1.86 per cent over the week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, L&T, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti.

"Weak listing of India's largest IPO and soft global market amid rising inflation woes impacted domestic sentiment. In the context of a weak global market, contraction extended in metal and crude oil prices, weighing down the Indian market,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

(With PTI inputs)