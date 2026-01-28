HAL counts on SJ-100 planes, Dhruv NG choppers to drive civil business

HYDERABAD: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Wednesday signed an agreement with Russian firm United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) to pursue the licenced production of regional commercial aircraft SJ-100, and another deal with Pawan Hans Limited for supplying 10 Dhruv NG (new generation) choppers to the helicopter service provider; the developments signalling HAL’s new push to boost its miniscule civil business that accounts for barely 5% of its turnover. Russian pilots inside the SJ-100 cockpit at Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad

“Our business is structured around military platforms and we are now looking at diversifying into the civil sector as a corporate strategy. Around 25% of our turnover is likely to come from non-military business in another 10 years,” HAL chairman DK Sunil said at Wings India 2026, the four-day civil aviation show that began at Begumpet airport here on Wednesday.

The SJ-100, Dhruv NG and Hindustan-228 light transport aircraft --- all on display at the show --- will spearhead HAL’s ambitious civil campaign, he said.

The teaming agreement signed with UAC seeks to lay the groundwork for the production of the SJ-100, a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft, in India in three years. Before production of the 103-seater aircraft begins, HAL will facilitate the lease of up to 10 SJ-100s to Indian operators directly from UAC over the next 18 months --- a step aimed at gaining a better understanding of issues related to aircraft maintenance and ground support.

The regional jet, Sunil said, will fill a key gap in short-haul connectivity and boost self-reliance in the civil aviation sector. The teaming agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the two firms in Moscow in October 2025 for the production of SJ-100s.

HAL’s internal estimates suggest that the Indian aviation sector will require around 200 jets in this category over the next 10 years and another 350 to serve international tourist destinations in the vast Indian Ocean region.

India will also require around 400 helicopters in the Dhruv NG category in the coming years, Sunil said, adding that the deliveries to Pawan Hans Limited will be completed by the end of financial year 2026-27. Those interested in buying these helicopters include the Border Security Force, several states, including Karnataka and Odisha, and some Southeast Asian countries, he said, adding that HAL also plans to tap the potential of heli-tourism in the north to boost sales. To be sure, Dhruv’s earlier variants are operated by the three services and the coast guard.

In December, HAL received certification for the indigenous manufacturing of the Shakti civil engine from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation—the first time the DGCA has certified an aero engine for indigenous production. According to HAL, the move represents a major leap forward in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies.

The twin-engine helicopter features a world-class, civil-certified glass cockpit and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness. It also incorporates crashworthy seats and self-sealing fuel tanks for enhanced safety.

HAL is targeting Caribbean nations, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries for the export of the H-228, whose amphibian variant is likely to be rolled out next year, Sunil added.