close_game
close_game
News / Business / HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Share price show slight decline; what to expect from quarterly earnings
Live

HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Share price show slight decline; what to expect from quarterly earnings

Jan 16, 2024 12:30 PM IST
OPEN APP

HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE: The Q3 report for HDFC Bank will be out today, and here is what you can expect.

HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: The largest private sector bank in India - HDFC Bank Ltd - will be posting its quarterly report on earnings and profits today, January 16. While the overall earnings of the bank are expected to be on the higher side, the shares of the bank remained muted on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Q3 results will be posted today (PTI)
HDFC Bank Q3 results will be posted today (PTI)(PTI)

The net interest margins (NIMs) could see the pressure of the high cost of funds for HDFC Bank quarterly results, between a range of 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, the net profits for YoY can rise by over 32 percent, according to early trends and experts.

While high earnings are expected in the quarter ending in December 2023, the share prices of HDFC Bank saw a slight decline on Tuesday. The shares dropped by less than 0.30 percent today, with the overall market experiencing a drop after hitting its all-time high.

Healthy overall earnings are expected for the Q3 results of HDFC Bank, while share prices are also expected to rise gradually as the markets come to a close. It is expected that the net profit of the private sector bank will rise to 15,739 crore, according to Economic Times.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 16, 2024 12:30 PM IST

    HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Q2 result recap

    During the Q2 results of HDFC Bank, the net profit jumped 51% YoY to 15,976 crore and total income increased 70% YoY to 78,406 crore.

  • Jan 16, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Core earnings to be muted

    According to multiple brokerages, the core earnings for HDFC Bank are expected to be muted for the the December 2023 quarter.

  • Jan 16, 2024 11:58 AM IST

    HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Underperforming shares

    Over the last year, HDFC Bank shares have been underperforming keeping in mind the growth of Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty. While Nifty has gone up 12% in the last 3 months, HDFC saw a 9 percent growth during this time.

  • Jan 16, 2024 11:42 AM IST

    HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE: Shares up 9% in 3 months

    While the shares fell flat on the Q3 result day, HDFC Bank shares have been up by around 9 percent over the last three months.

  • Jan 16, 2024 11:29 AM IST

    HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE: Net profit predictions

    According to brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the net profit of HDFC Bank is expected to rise by 32 percent in the quarter ending in December 2023.

  • Jan 16, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Share price drops

    The share prices of HDFC Bank dropped by 0.25 percent on BSE on Tuesday, ahead of the quarterly results of the company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
hdfc bank hdfc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On