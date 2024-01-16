HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Share price show slight decline; what to expect from quarterly earnings

HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: The largest private sector bank in India - HDFC Bank Ltd - will be posting its quarterly report on earnings and profits today, January 16. While the overall earnings of the bank are expected to be on the higher side, the shares of the bank remained muted on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Q3 results will be posted today (PTI)(PTI)

The net interest margins (NIMs) could see the pressure of the high cost of funds for HDFC Bank quarterly results, between a range of 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, the net profits for YoY can rise by over 32 percent, according to early trends and experts.

While high earnings are expected in the quarter ending in December 2023, the share prices of HDFC Bank saw a slight decline on Tuesday. The shares dropped by less than 0.30 percent today, with the overall market experiencing a drop after hitting its all-time high.

Healthy overall earnings are expected for the Q3 results of HDFC Bank, while share prices are also expected to rise gradually as the markets come to a close. It is expected that the net profit of the private sector bank will rise to ₹15,739 crore, according to Economic Times.