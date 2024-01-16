HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Share price show slight decline; what to expect from quarterly earnings
HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE: The Q3 report for HDFC Bank will be out today, and here is what you can expect.
HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: The largest private sector bank in India - HDFC Bank Ltd - will be posting its quarterly report on earnings and profits today, January 16. While the overall earnings of the bank are expected to be on the higher side, the shares of the bank remained muted on Tuesday.
The net interest margins (NIMs) could see the pressure of the high cost of funds for HDFC Bank quarterly results, between a range of 3.4 percent to 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, the net profits for YoY can rise by over 32 percent, according to early trends and experts.
While high earnings are expected in the quarter ending in December 2023, the share prices of HDFC Bank saw a slight decline on Tuesday. The shares dropped by less than 0.30 percent today, with the overall market experiencing a drop after hitting its all-time high.
Healthy overall earnings are expected for the Q3 results of HDFC Bank, while share prices are also expected to rise gradually as the markets come to a close. It is expected that the net profit of the private sector bank will rise to ₹15,739 crore, according to Economic Times.
- Jan 16, 2024 12:30 PM IST
HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Q2 result recap
During the Q2 results of HDFC Bank, the net profit jumped 51% YoY to ₹15,976 crore and total income increased 70% YoY to ₹78,406 crore.Jan 16, 2024 12:18 PM IST
HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Core earnings to be muted
According to multiple brokerages, the core earnings for HDFC Bank are expected to be muted for the the December 2023 quarter.Jan 16, 2024 11:58 AM IST
HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Underperforming shares
Over the last year, HDFC Bank shares have been underperforming keeping in mind the growth of Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty. While Nifty has gone up 12% in the last 3 months, HDFC saw a 9 percent growth during this time.Jan 16, 2024 11:42 AM IST
HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE: Shares up 9% in 3 months
While the shares fell flat on the Q3 result day, HDFC Bank shares have been up by around 9 percent over the last three months.Jan 16, 2024 11:29 AM IST
HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE: Net profit predictions
According to brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the net profit of HDFC Bank is expected to rise by 32 percent in the quarter ending in December 2023.Jan 16, 2024 11:26 AM IST
HDFC Bank Q3 Results LIVE updates: Share price drops
The share prices of HDFC Bank dropped by 0.25 percent on BSE on Tuesday, ahead of the quarterly results of the company.
