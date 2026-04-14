HDFC Bank revamps Regalia Gold Credit Card: What’s good, what’s not

Since the start of 2026, several banks have announced changes to their rewards programs for several credit cards. HDFC Bank too has done that. The bank has announced some changes to its Regalia Gold Credit Card, one of the popular credit cards in the mid-income category. In this article, we will understand the changes to HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card and whether they are good or bad for the cardholders. HDFC Bank has announced some changes to its Regalia Gold Credit Card, one of the popular credit cards in the mid-income category.

Spend-based airport lounge access Starting 1 July 2026, a Regalia Gold credit cardholder can enjoy three complimentary visits to domestic airport lounges per quarter. The cardholder must spend ₹60,000 or more in the previous quarter to unlock complimentary lounge access in the current quarter.

For example, during 1 July to 30 September, a cardholder can get complimentary lounge access on spending ₹60,000 or more between 1 April and 30 June. The cardholder can access the lounge by swiping the credit card directly at the lounge, provided the spend criteria have been met.

Till 30 June 2026, the cardholder can continue to enjoy complimentary domestic airport lounge access without any spend requirements. From 1 July 2026, spends made between 1 April and 30 June will be considered to decide lounge access eligibility.

The cardholder can enjoy six complimentary international airport lounge access per year. Access is via Priority Pass, and there is no spend-based criteria for international airport lounge access.

Change in base reward rate Currently, the cardholder earns four reward points for every ₹150 spent on eligible categories. Effective 15 May 2026, the cardholder will earn five reward points for every ₹200 spent.

Dynamic currency conversion (DCC) The dynamic currency conversion (DCC) markup has been revised from 1% to 1.75%. The DCC markup applies to international transactions carried out in Indian currency at an international location. The DCC markup also applies to transactions carried out in INR with merchants located in India, but registered in a foreign country.

Card reissuance fee If the card is lost, stolen, or damaged, a new card will be reissued. However, a ₹199 card reissuance fee will be charged. For the card reissuance, the bank has to incur costs like secure processing, monitored dispatch, and handling.

Boarding Edge Program HDFC Bank has introduced the Boarding Edge Program, a new addition for Regalia Gold credit cardholders. Under the program, a cardholder can get access to a host of benefits by simply uploading their boarding pass on the Regalia Gold SmartBuy portal.

In a calendar quarter, a cardholder can choose 2 complimentary benefits from the following 4 benefits:

Complimentary room upgrades at participating hotels Complimentary buffet meal at participating hotels/restaurants Complimentary spa at participating wellness centers Complimentary airport transfers via Uber A customer can avail the benefits at the destination location mentioned on the boarding pass. For example, if the boarding pass mentions travel from Pune to Bengaluru, the cardholder can avail the services at Bengaluru.

1. Hotel room upgrade The complimentary hotel room upgrades are facilitated by DreamFolks in collaboration with select participating ITC Hotels. To avail of a room upgrade, the cardholder must have a valid, confirmed base category room booking at a participating hotel. The room upgrade is valid for a one-day stay only and is subject to availability.

DreamFolks processes and approves eligibility requests within 24 hours of submission, subject to successful validation. Upon successful validation, a QR code is issued and shared via email ID and SMS.

2. Buffet meal The complimentary buffet meal is facilitated by DreamFolks in collaboration with select participating ITC Hotels. DreamFolks verifies the boarding pass and issues a QR code. DreamFolks processes and approves eligibility requests within 24 hours of submission, subject to successful validation. Unused QR codes expire automatically after 3 days from the travel date if the service is foregone.

The cardholder must be an overnight guest at the participating hotel. The service excludes visitors, walk-ins, or non-staying customers.

3. Spa The half hour complimentary spa session is facilitated by Dreamfolks in collaboration with Meghavi Wellness Spa, Tathaapi Spa & Wellness, and Tattva Wellness Spa. DreamFolks issues the QR code after verifying the boarding pass. Unused QR codes expire automatically after 3 days from travel date.

4. Airport transfers The airport cab ride is facilitated by DreamFolks in association with Uber. The cardholder receives a unique code worth ₹750 per ride. The code applies only to Uber rides to/from airports in participating cities. DreamFolks issues the code on successful validation of the boarding pass.

The code value of up to ₹750 applies only against a single ride’s bill. The code is valid for 6 months and can be applied directly during Uber ride booking in the Uber App or website.

It is not mandatory for the cardholder to book the flight through SmartBuy to avail of any of the 4 complimentary services mentioned above.

Are the changes good or bad? The change in the base reward rate from four reward points/ ₹150 spent to five reward points/ ₹200 spent is a slight devaluation. Also, after this change, transactions worth less than ₹200 will not earn any reward points, instead of the earlier ₹150. For complimentary airport lounge access, the spend-based criteria are a dampener.

Changes such as an increase in DCC markup from 1% to 1.75% and a card reissuance fee of ₹199 don’t augur well for the cardholder. The addition of the Boarding Edge Program is welcome and offers good value to customers. Overall, HDFC has added some benefits and taken away some.