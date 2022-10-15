Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / HDFC Bank's Q2 profit jumps by 22.30% at 11,125 crore: Report

HDFC Bank's Q2 profit jumps by 22.30% at 11,125 crore: Report

business
Published on Oct 15, 2022 02:22 PM IST

HDFC Bank had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

The HDFC Bank's total income rose to 46,182 crore from 38,754 crore in the year-ago period.
PTI | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at 11,125.21 crore.

The Mumbai-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of 9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector bank's net profit rose by over 20 per cent to 10,605.78 crore as against 8,834.31 crore in the year-ago period and 9,196 crore in the preceding June quarter.

For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to 46,182 crore from 38,754 crore in the year-ago period, while the expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, climbed to 28,790 crore from 22,947 crore, the bank said.

The overall share of gross non-performing assets improved to 1.23 per cent of the book as against 1.35 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.28 per cent three months ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hdfc bank ltd
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP