HDFC Bank's Q2 profit jumps by 22.30% at 11,125 crore: Report

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at ₹11,125.21 crore.

The Mumbai-headquartered lender had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector bank's net profit rose by over 20 per cent to ₹10,605.78 crore as against ₹8,834.31 crore in the year-ago period and ₹9,196 crore in the preceding June quarter.

For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to ₹46,182 crore from ₹38,754 crore in the year-ago period, while the expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, climbed to ₹28,790 crore from ₹22,947 crore, the bank said.

The overall share of gross non-performing assets improved to 1.23 per cent of the book as against 1.35 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.28 per cent three months ago.

