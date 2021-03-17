IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Hong Kong shares end slightly higher, investors await Fed policy meet outcome
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 6.43 points, or 0.02%, at 29,034.12. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.26% to 11,358.66.(Shutterstock. Representative image)
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 6.43 points, or 0.02%, at 29,034.12. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.26% to 11,358.66.(Shutterstock. Representative image)
business

Hong Kong shares end slightly higher, investors await Fed policy meet outcome

CHINA-STOCKS/HONGKONG-CLOSE (URGENT):Hong Kong shares end slightly higher, investors await Fed outcome
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:23 PM IST

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher after a volatile session on Wednesday as investors awaited the US central bank's policy meet outcome for cues on whether it could start raising interest rates earlier than it had previously said.

Fed policymakers are expected this week to forecast that the US economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades, as the Covid-19 vaccination campaign gathers pace and a $1.9 trillion relief package washes through to households.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 6.43 points, or 0.02%, at 29,034.12. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.26% to 11,358.66.

The subindex of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.1%, while the IT sector fell 0.25%, the financial sector ended 0.07% lower and the property sector rose 0.19%.

"Markets are treading water with light turnover, indicating a lack of conviction, and it seems reasonable as it's going to be hard for the FOMC to please everyone," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.

In the region, Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street as investors waited to see if the Fed will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected.

Separately, some investors said they would closely watch the first high-level in-person contact between Beijing and Washington since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. Sino-US relations have been one of the key factors influencing Chinese financial markets over the past few years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Logo of Apple Inc. (REUTERS)
Logo of Apple Inc. (REUTERS)
business

Apple faces French antitrust probe into 'revamped' iPhone ad rules

Posted by Karan Manral | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:14 PM IST
The investigation will “look closely” at whether Apple applied less stringent rules to itself than to other services as it makes privacy changes to curb online tracking in its forthcoming iOS 14 software update.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the Union Budget 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC.(Reuters)
In the Union Budget 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC.(Reuters)
business

After 2-day bank strike, LIC employees to observe strike tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • The strike by the LIC employees follows a two-day bank strike on Monday and Tuesday which impacted banking services throughout the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 6.43 points, or 0.02%, at 29,034.12. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.26% to 11,358.66.(Shutterstock. Representative image)
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 6.43 points, or 0.02%, at 29,034.12. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.26% to 11,358.66.(Shutterstock. Representative image)
business

Hong Kong shares end slightly higher, investors await Fed policy meet outcome

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:23 PM IST
CHINA-STOCKS/HONGKONG-CLOSE (URGENT):Hong Kong shares end slightly higher, investors await Fed outcome
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many companies have alleged that Apple’s App Store fees and rules deprive consumers of choices and push up the price of apps.(Reuters File Photo)
Many companies have alleged that Apple’s App Store fees and rules deprive consumers of choices and push up the price of apps.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Apple is said to cut off component maker China’s Ofilm over Xinjiang labour

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • The iPhone maker is thought to have terminated its contracts with Ofilm over the concerns a few months ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
If you are a parent to a teenager, it can be worthwhile to ask your children for their inputs while discussing major financial decisions – as you would with the adult members of the family.
If you are a parent to a teenager, it can be worthwhile to ask your children for their inputs while discussing major financial decisions – as you would with the adult members of the family.
business

Financial lessons for your little one to ensure sound financial health

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:46 PM IST
To ensure the younger generation lives financially fit lives and does not end up making the same mistakes as the older generation, it is important for parents to start utilizing routine activities for making them grasp age-appropriate money lessons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri(REUTERS)
business

Wall Street looking to quietly reopen wallets for politicians

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The pause on political action committee contributions, touted by major financial companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc., alarmed lawmakers in both parties at the time, given how much of their campaigns are bankrolled by deep-pocketed corporate donors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold had dipped 0.2 per cent while silver had declined 1.09 per cent in the previous session.(Reuters)
Gold had dipped 0.2 per cent while silver had declined 1.09 per cent in the previous session.(Reuters)
business

Gold prices near 45,000 mark; silver rates flat at 66,950 per kg

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Gold prices are expected to be affected by the outcome of pertinent central bank policy meetings which include the US federal reserve's meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
business

Sensex, Nifty open on cautious note ahead of Fed policy outcome

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:01 AM IST
After starting flat, the 30-share BSE index gained momentum and was trading 128.84 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 50,492.80, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 30.50 points or 0.20 per cent at 14,940.95.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the 2019 law, a district forum can decide a consumer dispute up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore as against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh under the old law.(HT Archive)
Under the 2019 law, a district forum can decide a consumer dispute up to 1 crore as against 20 lakh under the old law.(HT Archive)
business

‘Old consumer cases won’t be transferred’

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • Old cases will be decided in accordance with 1986 Act, a Supreme Court bench clarified
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India aims to protect policyholders from abrupt rise in premiums. (Getty/HT Archive)
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India aims to protect policyholders from abrupt rise in premiums. (Getty/HT Archive)
business

Insurers barred from changing health plans

By Navneet Dubey, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:19 AM IST
  • The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) announced the new rule in a circular on product filing in health insurance on various categories of individual products, and add-ons (riders).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company can produce nearly 40 million vials of vaccines annually at its facility in Hyderabad. (Bloomberg/For Representative Purposes Only)
The company can produce nearly 40 million vials of vaccines annually at its facility in Hyderabad. (Bloomberg/For Representative Purposes Only)
business

Gland sets 252 million Sputnik V doses target

By Leroy Leo, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:12 AM IST
  • The company can produce nearly 40 million vials of vaccines annually at its facility in Hyderabad and is ready to scale up capacity if needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was made in response to the demands and challenges faced by Indian developers who have been protesting against the company’s Play billing system.(Reuters)
The decision was made in response to the demands and challenges faced by Indian developers who have been protesting against the company’s Play billing system.(Reuters)
business

Google to cut its Play Store billing fees to 15% globally

By Tarush Bhalla, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • Google Play’s billing system is applicable to app developers who sell digital goods and services on Google’s Play Store.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees of the bank can also bid on the issue as 5 lakh equity shares have been reserved for them which will be available on a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 per share.(AP/ Representational)
Employees of the bank can also bid on the issue as 5 lakh equity shares have been reserved for them which will be available on a discount of 30 per share.(AP/ Representational)
business

Suryoday Small Finance Bank IPO opens today. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • The price band for the offer has been fixed at 303-305 per equity share and bids can be made for a minimum of 49 equity shares and in multiples of 49 thereafter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex surged 78% so far this fiscal—the best performer among the top 10 nations. In comparison, the Dow Jones (US) gained 50%, the Shanghai Composite (China) rose 35%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 22% so far since April 2020.(REUTERS)
Sensex surged 78% so far this fiscal—the best performer among the top 10 nations. In comparison, the Dow Jones (US) gained 50%, the Shanghai Composite (China) rose 35%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 22% so far since April 2020.(REUTERS)
business

Indian stocks post most gains by market capitalisation

By Ashwin Ramarathinam, Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:58 AM IST
  • India’s market capitalisation plunged 31% as the lockdown wrecked investor sentiment. Despite the rise, India remained at the eighth position among countries with a market capitalisation of $2.8 trillion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the proposal to set up DFI in her budget speech on February 1. (PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the proposal to set up DFI in her budget speech on February 1. (PTI)
business

Cabinet clears plan to set up DFI for infra projects

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • The government will infuse 20,000 crore capital in the new financial institution, and gradually reduce its stake to 26% from 100%, said Sitharaman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP