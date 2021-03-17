Hong Kong shares end slightly higher, investors await Fed policy meet outcome
Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher after a volatile session on Wednesday as investors awaited the US central bank's policy meet outcome for cues on whether it could start raising interest rates earlier than it had previously said.
Fed policymakers are expected this week to forecast that the US economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades, as the Covid-19 vaccination campaign gathers pace and a $1.9 trillion relief package washes through to households.
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 6.43 points, or 0.02%, at 29,034.12. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.26% to 11,358.66.
The subindex of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.1%, while the IT sector fell 0.25%, the financial sector ended 0.07% lower and the property sector rose 0.19%.
"Markets are treading water with light turnover, indicating a lack of conviction, and it seems reasonable as it's going to be hard for the FOMC to please everyone," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.
In the region, Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street as investors waited to see if the Fed will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected.
Separately, some investors said they would closely watch the first high-level in-person contact between Beijing and Washington since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. Sino-US relations have been one of the key factors influencing Chinese financial markets over the past few years.
