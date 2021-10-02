Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / How 23-year-old Shashvat Nakrani made it to Hurun India Rich List
business

How 23-year-old Shashvat Nakrani made it to Hurun India Rich List

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 09:27 AM IST
This IIT dropout is among the 13 individuals on the list who were born in the 90s and they are all considered self-made individuals by the listing entity.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hurun India Rich List is a ranking of individuals with a net worth of over ₹1,000 crore and has grown to become the most comprehensive rich list in the country.

Shashvat Nakrani, the 23-year-old who founded the payment app BharatPe when he was in college, is the youngest person to feature in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

This IIT dropout is among the 13 individuals on the list who were born in the 90s and they are all considered self-made individuals by the listing entity.

Nakrani co-founded BharatPe payment app in 2018 along with Ashneer Grover. During his third year of college, Nakrani identified a large gap in the market, the presence of a payment gateway that was accessible to merchants that did not cut into their margins. He went on to figure out a solution that would help these merchants by leveraging the Unified Payments Interface’s (UPI) star feature - interoperability. His solution was unique as it allowed merchants to use just one QR code that would be used to conduct transactions for any other payment app as well. BharatPe offers merchants a single QR code to accept all payment apps such as PayTm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM and 150+ other UPI apps.

This year, India has 179 more super-rich people and the number of such individuals has crossed the 1,000-mark. Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, has retained the top position as the richest Indian once again, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2021 published on Thursday. Both the Adani brothers have stormed up to the top 10 positions for the first time ever.

RELATED STORIES

Hurun India Rich List is a ranking of individuals with a net worth of over 1,000 crore and has grown to become the most comprehensive rich list in the country. Over the last decade, the list grew from 100 individuals from 10 cities to 1,007 richest Indians from 76 cities. The number of women on the list is 47 this year, up from five a decade ago. The youngest richest Indian 10 years ago was 37 years old and this time he is 23. Also, the software and services sector is third on the list, up from the fifth spot 10 years ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit delhi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Credit rating upgrades at a decade’s high in April-September

Reliance extends deadline to seal deal with Future

Zee rejects Invesco’s call to hold EGM to oust MD

Economy looking up at the end of the first half of FY22
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP