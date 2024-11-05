How Google Chrome's security issues can let hackers take over your device and what you can do about it

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a "High" severity warning for Google Chrome, according to a Moneycontrol report which added that this was because of multiple vulnerabilities in the browser. The vulnerabilities come from inappropriate implementations in Google Chrome's Extensions and Type Confusion in V8, allowing attackers to bypass the browser's security(Reuters)

This would allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable systems, the report read.

How this can affect users

Hackers could potentially get unauthorised access to sensitive user data such as passwords, banking information, addresses, and other personal details.

This can lead to financial frauds as well as other security risks.

The vulnerabilities come from inappropriate implementations in Chrome's Extensions and Type Confusion in V8, allowing attackers to bypass the browser's security, according to the report.

Which versions of Google Chrome have been affected?

The Google Chrome versions before 130.0.6723.69/.70 for Windows and Mac are affected, along with the versions before 130.0.6723.69 for Linux.

All users are advised to update their Chrome browser to ensure safety. The latest Chrome 130 update addresses these vulnerabilities

How to update Google Chrome to version 130?

To update Google Chrome to the latest version, use the steps listed as follows:

Open Google Chrome and click on the three dots at the top right corner.

Click on the "Help" button and select "About Chrome."

Google Chrome will then check for updates and install the latest version automatically.

You will have to restart the browser when prompted to complete the update.

