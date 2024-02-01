How share markets responded to Union Budget over the last 10 years

The Union Budget not only announces important financial changes and new schemes but also reflects the current state of the economy. This has a big impact on the stock markets. To make smart moves on budget day, investors should check the trends of the last 10 years. People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Interim Budget 2014:

In 2014, two budgets were presented due to the election year. The Manmohan Singh government's finance minister P Chidambaram presented the Union Budget on February 17, which saw a positive movement in the BSE Sensex, which was 97.20 points higher, settling at 20,464.06. The Nifty 50 rose 24.95 points to 6,073.30.

Union Budget 2014:

After the election led to a change in government, finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget on July 10, 2014. The budget included changes in the Personal Income Tax exemption ceiling. The markets ended in red with BSE Sensex falling 72.06 points to finish at 25,372.75. The Nifty 50 dropped 17.25 points, closing at 7,567.75.

Union Budget 2015:

Finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the union budget on February 28, 2015, aiming to boost investments. The market reacted favourably, with the BSE Sensex rising 141.38 points to conclude at 29,361.50. The NSE Nifty advanced 57 points to 8,901.80.

Union Budget 2016:

On February 29, 2016, finance minister Arun Jaitley in budget announced significant measures like doubling farmers' income in five years. Despite a focus on boosting the rural economy, the budget failed to excite the market. The BSE Sensex fell 152.30 points to settle at 23,002.00. The Nifty 50 dropped 42.70 points to settle at 6987.05.

Union Budget 2017:

In 2017, the budget presentation shifted to February 1. Finance minister Arun Jaitley pledged relief for middle-class taxpayers, resulting in positive market reactions. The BSE Sensex finished at 28141.64, up 485.68 points. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 155.10 points and closed at 8716.40 points.

Union Budget 2018:

Arun Jaitley presented his last budget in 2018, focusing on distressed farmers and rural areas. The BSE Sensex fell 58.36 points to close at 35,906.66. The NSE Nifty 50 declined 10.80 points to 11,016.90.

Interim Budget 2019:

Finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the Interim Budget on February 1, 2019, maintaining existing Income Tax slabs. The BSE Sensex climbed 212 points to 36,469.43. The Nifty 50 index advanced 62.7 points to 10,893.65.

Union Budget 2019:

The new finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on July 5, 2019, retaining major announcements from the interim budget. The market experienced declines. The BSE Sensex crashed by 980 points during the day but recovered marginally to close with a loss of 394.67 points at 39,513.39. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped 135.60 points to conclude at 11,811.20.

Union Budget 2020:

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget on February 1. Sitharaman proposed new income tax slabs and lower rates. The market witnessed a major sell-off. The BSE Sensex crashed by 987.96 points to conclude at 39,735.53. The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 300.25 points to close at 11661.85.

Union Budget 2021:

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget on February 1, 2021, aiming to revitalise an economy badly-hit by the pandemic. The BSE Sensex surged 2314.84 points to close at 48,600.61. The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 646.60 points and finished at 14,281.20.

Union Budget 2022:

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the BUdget 2022-23 will lay the foundation for economic growth as Asia's third-largest economy emerges from a pandemic-induced slump. The BSE Sensex surged 849.40 points to 58,862.57, and the NSE Nifty was up by 237 points to 17,576.85.

Union Budget 2023:

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2023 on February 1. She said the aim is to have strong public finances and a robust financial sector for the benefit of all sections of society. The market remained extremely volatile with BSE Sensex skyrocketing over 1100 pts in intraday trade. However, it managed to settle mildly at closing. The BSE Sensex rose 158.18 pts to close at 59,708.08, and the Nifty 50 fell 45.85 pts to 17,616.30.

