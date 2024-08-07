How to check ITR refund status online using PAN number on e-filing portal

Taxpayers can check tax refund status on the income tax e-filing portal, incometax.gov.in. Tax refund usually takes four to five weeks to be deposited into your account. Check emails from the Income Tax department in case there are issues with your tax return. ITR refund: Tax refund usually takes four to five weeks to be deposited into your account.

In order to check your income tax refund status online on the e-filing portal and the National Securities Depository (NSDL) website, you need the following:

1. Valid ID and password to log in to income tax e-filing portal

2. PAN must be linked with Aadhaar

3. Acknowledgement number of your filed ITR

How to check ITR refund status online using PAN card

1. Go to the income tax e-filing portal at incometax.gov.in

2. Log in with your ID and password

3. Go to the 'e-File' tab and click 'Income Tax Returns' and ‘View Filed Returns’

4. You can then check refund status of the chosen assessment year

How to check tax refund status on NSDL website

You can check the status of your income tax refund on the NSDL website by entering your PAN and choose the assessment year. Enter the 'captcha code' and click ‘proceed’ and you will then be able to see your tax refund status on the screen.