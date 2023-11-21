HPCL claims significant improvement in customer service experience, credits this platform for overhaul

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced a new response-to-resolution process. The company serving more than 20 million customers each day through more than 21,000 retail outlets and over 90 million consumer base has called the move a significant improvement in its customer service experience (CX).

A file photo of an oil refinery operated by Hindustan Petroleum Corp., in Mumbai.(Bloomberg file)

“Streamline the response-to-resolution process for customer service requests related to LPG and Retail Outlets especially those coming via social media and email," Rajeev Goel, executive director, public relations, corporate communications and CSR, HPCL, said in a statement.

As of now, the HPCL serves its customers through ‘Touch Points’ across the country everuday. The customers reach out via several channels including email and social media platforms.

The response to these requests by customers is centralised, with the actual resolution requiring coordination with thousands of field officers and offices across the length and breadth of the country.

According to the company statement, HPCL roped in QuickMetrix, the leading ORM (Online Reputation Management) and Customer Experience (CX) platform.

Working with the HPCL team, QuickMetrix recommended a two-way integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

How does the resolution system work?

The service requests from the HPCL customers received via emails and social media are collated and managed on QuickMetrix. These requests are tended to by a team of dedicated Customer Service Representatives in a centralized function.

When a customer service representative gets a service request on QuickMetrix, he/she interacts with the customers to get the details needed by the HPCL field officers. This action seamlessly generates a ticket in the HPCL Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, Microsoft Dynamics 365. The ticket is then intelligently routed to the appropriate Field Officer or office via the Dynamics 365 app.

After the ticket reaches the designated field officers, they take swift action to resolve the issue. When the ticket is successfully closed by the field officer, Dynamics 365 immediately updates QuickMetrix. This real-time information update enables the Customer Service Representatives to promptly update the customer regarding the resolution status.

The central team at HPCL now has an efficient system for monitoring tickets and intervening in cases of aging tickets. They can also analyse tickets that take longer time to resolve to identify root causes and explore measures for quicker resolution. Additionally, streamlined reports provide valuable insights for continuous improvement, the statement added.

Benefits

According to HPCL, this process of integrating QuickMetrix with Microsoft Dynamics 365 delivered remarkable results for the company. HPCL said it witnessed a significant reduction in resolution times, resulting in a vastly improved customer experience.

For the LPG business, resolution time has decreased by an impressive 59%, the statement added. In the case of Retail Outlets, the reduction in resolution time is even more remarkable, with an astounding 85% improvement.

“This innovative integration between QuickMetrix and Microsoft Dynamics 365 has been a game-changer for us and in alignment with HPCL’s relentless focus on customer satisfaction. We are not only responding to customer requests faster but also resolving issues with unprecedented speed and efficiency,” Goel said in the statement. “Our customers have noticed the difference, and we are committed to continually enhancing their experience. Our internal teams now invest time in analysis & continuous improvement rather than follow up," he added.

