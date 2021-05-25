Humble appeal to beloved PM Modi: Obscure firm offers to invest $500 bn

A little-known company based in the US has made a “Humble Appeal to our Beloved and Hon'ble Prime Minister”, saying it wants to invest $500 billion in equity into India's National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) through an advertisement and on its website. Landomous Group’s chairperson Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash said his group aims to help the government in “its endeavour to rebuild India and achieve the USD 5 Trillion GDP target. Landomus Group requests you to provide us an opportunity to contribute to your vision of a New India.” “Landomus Realty Ventures Inc., USA, would like to invest USD 500 Billion in Equity as first phase of investment into the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and Non-NIP projects listed by the Government of India under the India Investment Grid for "Invest India" initiative,” Satyaprakash said.

“Landomus Realty Ventures aims to make India a global destination by supporting the completion of NIP and Non-NIP projects along with investors and developers under the India Investment Grid in sectors such as Energy, Social Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Transport, Food Processing & Agriculture, Water & Sanitation etc,” he added. “We have a concrete plan to make India pandemic free and request you to provide us an opportunity to present our plan,” the group chairperson also said at the end of the ad.

Reports said citing Zoominfo that the company has just 19 employees, $15 million in revenue and hosts just a one-page website, which lists Mamatha HN, Yashas Pradeep Kumar, Rakshith Gangadhar and Gunashree Pradeep Kumar as "directors" apart from Satyaprakash as its chairperson and CEO and five "advisors". "Landomus Realty Ventures Inc was formed for the purpose of acquiring land parcels and creating land banks in India,” Zoominfo, which provides a database of companies, said. Whois showed that the company’s website was registered in 2015 by United Land Bank, headquartered at Sivan Chetty Gardens in Karnataka. The website gave the address of Landomus Realty Ventures Inc as Secaucus in New Jersey, US.

Zauba Corp, which gives financial performance of businesses, said Landomus Realty Ventures Private Limited is classified as non-government company, registered at Registrar of Companies Bengaluru and its authorised share capital is ₹1,000,000 and paid up capital ₹100,000.