 Hyundai picks Citi, JPMorgan for IPO: Is India's biggest listing coming soon? - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Hyundai picks Citi, JPMorgan for IPO: Is India's biggest listing coming soon?

Hyundai picks Citi, JPMorgan for IPO: Is India's biggest listing coming soon?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 09, 2024 10:47 PM IST

Hyundai Motor appoints JPMorgan and Citi for about $3bn ( ₹24,900 crore) India IPO.

Hyundai Motor has reportedly enlisted investment banks JPMorgan and Citi to advise on its anticipated India initial public offering, aiming for a minimum of $3 billion ( 24,900 crore).

Hyundai is contemplating an IPO in India.(Reuters file photo)
According to undisclosed sources, reported Reuters, the company plans to submit regulatory documents for approval in India between May and June.

ALSO READ- Hyundai's $3 billion IPO bid may cut down Tesla's potential EV market in India. Here's why

Hyundai, holding a 15 per cent market share, is contemplating an IPO in India that could value its local unit at up to $30 billion, potentially becoming the country's largest IPO. Such a fundraising effort would value Hyundai's Indian operation at over half its market capitalisation of around $47 billion in Seoul.

Additionally, domestic Indian investment banks may also be appointed for the IPO in the coming months.

ALSO READ- When will OYO IPO come? Investor SoftBank says…

However, the lineup is subject to change, and there is no final decision on the timing of the sale or the number of shares the South Korean parent will sell.

If Hyundai proceeds with the IPO, it plans to utilise the raised capital to expand its operations, accounting for 13 per cent of the company's global sales last year, reported Bloomberg.

India has become an increasingly attractive market for IPOs, with approximately $27 billion raised in IPOs and follow-on share sales in the country last year, surpassing Hong Kong for the first time in at least three decades.

READ HERE- India becomes stock market superpower; NSE cross $4 trillion mark after 25% growth

The stock exchanges currently having a higher valuation than the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India are New York Stock Exchange (US), Nasdaq (US), Shanghai Stock Exchange (China), Euronext, Japan Stock Exchange, and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (China).

(Inputs from wires)

