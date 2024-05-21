 IBM makes more AI models open source: ‘Competition is good for buyers’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IBM makes more AI models open source: ‘Competition is good for buyers’

Reuters |
May 21, 2024 12:39 PM IST

IBM has taken a different approach to making money from AI than some of its rivals such as Microsoft and others that are tightly guarding their AI models.

International Business Machines on Tuesday said that it will release a family of artificial intelligence models as open-source software, and that it will help Saudi Arabia train an AI system in Arabic.

IBM logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration.(Reuters)
IBM logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration.(Reuters)

The Armonk, New York-based company has taken a different approach to making money from AI than some of its rivals such as Microsoft and others that are tightly guarding their AI models and charging for access to them. Similar to Facebook owner Meta Platforms, IBM is instead providing open access to the models themselves and on Wednesday opened its "Granite" family of AI models for companies to customize.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Granite tools are designed to help software developers complete computer code faster. To make money off the models, IBM offers a paid tool it calls Watsonx that helps run the models smoothly inside a data center after they have been customized.

Read more: Delhivery shares fall 12% after Q4 results but brokerages see upside. Know why

IBM's strategy has been to try to make money when customers actually get use out of AI models, whether they came from IBM or others and whether they run in IBM's data centers or not.

"We believe we're in the early days of generative AI models," IBM's Chief Executive Arvind Krishna told Reuters. "Competition at the end of the day is good for buyers. We also want to be safe and responsible."

IBM also said that the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority will train its "ALLaM" Arabic language model using Watsonx, adding new language skills to IBM's offerings, including the ability to understand multiple dialects of Arabic.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / IBM makes more AI models open source: ‘Competition is good for buyers’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On