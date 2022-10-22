ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit leaps 31% to 8,007 cr: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 22, 2022 04:17 PM IST

ICICI Bank total income grew to ₹31,088 crore in the reporting quarter, while the overall expenses climbed to ₹19,408 crore from ₹18,027 crore.

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 31.43 per cent jump in its September quarter consolidated net profit at 8,006.99 crore.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender reported a 37.14 per cent rise in September quarter net profit at 7,557.84 crore, as against 5,510.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income grew to 31,088 crore in the reporting quarter, while the overall expenses climbed to 19,408 crore from 18,027 crore.

The provisions reduced to 1,644.52 crore as against 2,713.48 crore in the year-ago period, but were up when compared with the 1,143.82 crore in the June quarter.

The bank scrip had closed 2.13 per cent up at 907.15 apiece on the BSE on Friday, as against gains of 0.18 per cent on the benchmark.

