ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit leaps 31% to 8,007 cr: Report

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 31.43 per cent jump in its September quarter consolidated net profit at ₹8,006.99 crore.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender reported a 37.14 per cent rise in September quarter net profit at ₹7,557.84 crore, as against ₹5,510.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income grew to ₹31,088 crore in the reporting quarter, while the overall expenses climbed to ₹19,408 crore from ₹18,027 crore.

The provisions reduced to ₹1,644.52 crore as against ₹2,713.48 crore in the year-ago period, but were up when compared with the ₹1,143.82 crore in the June quarter.

The bank scrip had closed 2.13 per cent up at ₹907.15 apiece on the BSE on Friday, as against gains of 0.18 per cent on the benchmark.