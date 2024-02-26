ICICI Bank suspends branch manager for ‘siphoning off’ 16 crore from customer's account. Here's what happened

A woman who returned to India in 2016 after living for several years in the United States and Hong Kong, lost her entire life's savings, after a now-suspended ICICI Bank official allegedly defrauded her by siphoning off ₹16 crore ($1.9 million) from her account. FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai, India, April 21, 2023. (REUTERS)

Shveta Sharma, the victim of the alleged fraud, had transferred the money from her US account to that of ICICI Bank, a private sector lender. She expected the bank to invest the amount in fixed deposits (FDs).

The case

Upon her return, Sharma deposited her life savings worth ₹13.5 crore to the Mumbai-headquartered lender, and expected it to grow to ₹16 crore with interest. The deposits were made over a four-year period, from September 2019 to December 2023.

The account opened was an NRE (Non-resident External) one, at a branch in old Gurugram, near Delhi.

“I never suspected anything was amiss as the branch manager would give me proper receipts for all the deposits on the bank's stationery, regularly send me email statements from his ICICI account, and sometimes even come over with folders of documents,” Sharma told BBC.

The fraud comes to light

This January, however, the fraud came to light when another employee from the same branch offered better returns on the money. It was then that she discovered that all her FDs had vanished, and there was also an overdraft of ₹2.5 crore ($25 million) taken on one of the deposits.

“He (the manager) gave me fake statements, created a fake email ID in my name, and manipulated by mobile number in bank records, so that I do not get any withdrawal notifications,” Sharma said, adding that she was traumatised to such an extent that she could not ‘get up from bed for an entire week.’

What does ICICI Bank say?

An ICICI spokesperson admitted to BBC that ‘indeed the fraud took place,’ adding, however, that the customer's allegations must be proven true by means of an ongoing police inquiry.

“We have also been defrauded. The accused manager has been suspended, pending an investigation. We have also lodged a complaint with the (Delhi Police's ) EOW (Economic Offences Wing) and we have to wait until the investigation is complete. She will get all her money back, along with the interest, once her allegation is proven to be true. But unfortunately, she has to wait,” the spokesperson noted.