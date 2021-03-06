ICICI cuts home loan rates to a decadal low
- ICICI Bank’s move comes days after rival lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd cut their home loan rates.
CICI Bank Ltd on Friday said it has lowered its interest rate on home loans of up to ₹75 lakh to 6.7%, its lowest in 10 years. The new interest rate, the bank said, will be applicable from Friday to March 31. For loans above ₹75 lakh, interest rates begin at 6.75%.
ICICI Bank’s move comes days after rival lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd cut their home loan rates.
Ravi Narayanan, head (secured assets) at ICICI Bank, said in a statement that the bank is seeing a resurgence in demand from consumers, who want to buy homes for their own consumption, in the past few months. “We believe that this is an opportune time for an individual to buy a dream home, considering the prevailing low interest rates,” said Narayanan.
Flush with liquidity and in tandem with Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) repo rate cuts since March last year, banks have been lowering their lending rates. Home loan rates at present are at a 15-year low, experts have pointed out. However, lenders are still being picky and pricing loans differently, depending on the risk profile and creditworthiness of borrowers.
For SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the rate of 6.7% and 6.65%, respectively, are available only to borrowers with a credit score of 800 and above. Typically, credit bureau scores are used to judge the creditworthiness of borrowers and are essential for getting loans, with some lenders offering lower interest rates to customers with higher scores.
In November, ICICI Bank announced it crossed the ₹2-lakh crore mark in mortgage loans. Lenders have preferred secured assets over unsecured ones, and home loans are one of the most sought-after businesses. With an immovable asset like a house as collateral, banks and non-banks have been quite bullish on mortgages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, states need to discuss fuel taxes, says Sitharaman
- In an interaction with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Sitharaman said that consumer sentiment about the tax burden on auto fuel was understandable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear the cost of covid shots for its staff
- Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group till Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to scrap 6,000 compliances
- Mohapatra said the idea came during Modi’s meeting with Marriott International president and chief executive Arne Sorenson, who complained about the complex regulations in starting and running a hotel in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI cuts home loan rates to a decadal low
- ICICI Bank’s move comes days after rival lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd cut their home loan rates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Voting on corp resolutions compulsory for MFs: Sebi
- These votes will have to be disclosed to unit holders under existing regulations. Voting will be at the MF level (rather than scheme level).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota SUV sales may skid on gaps in chipset supply
- Supply of vehicles from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—as part of the alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp—has helped Toyota increase its domestic market share in the premium hatchback and entry-level SUV segment, where it was not present before.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Total factories in India grew by 2% in 2018-19
- The top three states by GVA were Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. They had a share of 41% in the total GVA. Rural India added nearly as much GVA (49%) as urban India (51%).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How do India’s fuel taxes impact the less affluent?
- Using average consumption shares to calculate the burden of an indirect tax has a problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India says OPEC+ decision to extend oil output cuts will hit economic recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender inequality has cost world USD 70 trillion since 1990, finds report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price falls further to ₹44,344, sets retail buyers on buying spree
- Retail buyers continued to purchase gold in India as prices declined to a near one-year low.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi lays guidelines on votes cast by mutual funds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion: RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC ignores India's call; Saudi asks New Delhi to use cheap oil bought last yr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tax cut should be joint call of Centre, states: Sitharaman on high fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox