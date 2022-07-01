Home / Business / IFFCO gets patent for nano urea and nano DAP for 20 years
IFFCO gets patent for nano urea and nano DAP for 20 years

These novel products make it possible to produce higher quantities of quality crops, while at the same time keeping soil healthy with reducing the use of chemical fertilisers.
FILE PHOTO: IFFCO'S nano biotechnology research in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Published on Jul 01, 2022 09:11 PM IST
PTI |

Fertiliser cooperative major IFFCO Ltd on Friday bagged a patent for its two new products -- nano urea and nano DAP -- developed using nano-technology.

Urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) are largely consumed fertilisers in the country. IFFCO has received the patent for their nano variants from the Indian government for a period of 20 years, it said in a statement. "This intellectual property of IFFCO Nano Urea and Nano DAP will strengthen Indian economy by reducing input cost to agriculture...," IFFCO Managing Director US Awasthi said.

IFFCO's nano urea and nano DAP next-generation fertilisers are benefiting farmers and the environment. These products will be instrumental in reducing soil, air and water pollution, the company said in it's statement. These novel products make it possible to produce higher quantities of quality crops, while at the same time keeping soil healthy with reducing the use of chemical fertilisers. This is an effort to save soil from excessive use of chemicals, a long-standing vision and commitment of IFFCO, Awasthi noted.

