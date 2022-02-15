Ilker Ayci appointed Air India CEO

Air India will have a new chief executive and managing director in Ilker Ayci, former chairman of Turkish airlines, Tata Sons, the new owner of India’s flag carrier, said in a statement on Monday.

“Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, who was a special invitee at the board meeting when the decision was taken.

“We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he will lead Air India into the new era.”

Ayci was born in Istanbul in 1971. He is a 1994 alumnus of Bilkent University’s department of political science and public administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an international relations master’s programme at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

“I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group,” Ayci said after the announcement. “Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality.”

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval, said a Tata Sons spokesperson.

