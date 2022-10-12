Home / Business / IMF chief economist says central banks' inflation fight to last into 2024

IMF chief economist says central banks' inflation fight to last into 2024

Published on Oct 12, 2022 04:18 AM IST

In an interview with Reuters, IMF economic counselor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said that broad "core" inflation pressures beyond energy and food prices will take time to bring down to central bank targets of about 2%.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, economic counselor and director of the research department at the International Monetary Fund.(Bloomberg)
Reuters | , Washington

Central banks' fight against inflation may take another two years to play out, increasing unemployment and lowering living standards for many in the world, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist said on Tuesday.

"Our projection is that this will start coming down, but we will not be back to central bank targets in 2023," Gourinchas said of inflation. "We'll be closer to that in 2024."

inflation imf
