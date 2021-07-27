Home / Business / IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 9.5% from 12.5% for FY 2021-22
Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).(Bloomberg)
Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).(Bloomberg)
business

IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 9.5% from 12.5% for FY 2021-22

  • IMF’s chief economist Gita Gopinath said lack of access to vaccines and renewed waves of Covid-19 cases in some countries, notably India, have led to downgrades.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India’s economic growth forecast to 9.5% from earlier 12.5% for the 2021-22 fiscal year. IMF’s chief economist Gita Gopinath said the revision in growth forecast reflects an important “extent differences” in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) developments as the highly contagious Delta variant is becoming dominant across the world.

“Faster-than-expected vaccination rates and return to normalcy have led to upgrades, while lack of access to vaccines and renewed waves of Covid-19 cases in some countries, notably India, have led to downgrades,” Gopinath, economic counsellor and director of the research department at the IMF, said in a blog post.

On the other hand, the IMF has upgraded the projection for 2022 to 8.5% from the earlier 6.9%.

The Economic Survey tabled in January ahead of this year's budget session projected India to grow by 11% during the 2020-21 fiscal year. However, these projections of high growth are on a lower base since India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 7.3% in 2020-21.

As the global economic recovery continues with the opening of economies, Gopinath highlighted the "widening gap" between advanced economies and developing economies. She said the latest global growth forecast of 6% for 2021 remains unchanged, but "the composition has changed".

A relatively better Covid-19 response on the back of expansive vaccination drives helped advanced economies to improve their growth prospects by 0.5 percentage points. But the improvement has been offset exactly by a downward revision for emerging markets and developing economies driven by a significant downgrade for emerging Asia, as per the IMF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international monetary fund gita gopinath india + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.