IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 9.5% from 12.5% for FY 2021-22

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India’s economic growth forecast to 9.5% from earlier 12.5% for the 2021-22 fiscal year. IMF’s chief economist Gita Gopinath said the revision in growth forecast reflects an important “extent differences” in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) developments as the highly contagious Delta variant is becoming dominant across the world.

“Faster-than-expected vaccination rates and return to normalcy have led to upgrades, while lack of access to vaccines and renewed waves of Covid-19 cases in some countries, notably India, have led to downgrades,” Gopinath, economic counsellor and director of the research department at the IMF, said in a blog post.

On the other hand, the IMF has upgraded the projection for 2022 to 8.5% from the earlier 6.9%.

The Economic Survey tabled in January ahead of this year's budget session projected India to grow by 11% during the 2020-21 fiscal year. However, these projections of high growth are on a lower base since India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 7.3% in 2020-21.

As the global economic recovery continues with the opening of economies, Gopinath highlighted the "widening gap" between advanced economies and developing economies. She said the latest global growth forecast of 6% for 2021 remains unchanged, but "the composition has changed".

A relatively better Covid-19 response on the back of expansive vaccination drives helped advanced economies to improve their growth prospects by 0.5 percentage points. But the improvement has been offset exactly by a downward revision for emerging markets and developing economies driven by a significant downgrade for emerging Asia, as per the IMF.