In closing session, Sensex plunges over 500 points at 49,216.52, Nifty down by 163.45 points.

The benchmark indexes have fallen every day so far this week.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The benchmark indexes have fallen every day so far this week and they closed 1% lower on Wednesday, as a fresh surge in domestic Covid-19 cases and rising US bond yields hurt risk appetite.

Meanwhile, Rupee also slipped 2 paise to close at 72.53 against US dollar.

