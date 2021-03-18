In closing session, Sensex plunges over 500 points at 49,216.52, Nifty down by 163.45 points.

The benchmark indexes have fallen every day so far this week and they closed 1% lower on Wednesday, as a fresh surge in domestic Covid-19 cases and rising US bond yields hurt risk appetite.

Meanwhile, Rupee also slipped 2 paise to close at 72.53 against US dollar.

