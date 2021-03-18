In closing session, Sensex plunges over 500 points at 49,216.52, Nifty down by 163.45 points.
- The benchmark indexes have fallen every day so far this week.
The benchmark indexes have fallen every day so far this week and they closed 1% lower on Wednesday, as a fresh surge in domestic Covid-19 cases and rising US bond yields hurt risk appetite.
Meanwhile, Rupee also slipped 2 paise to close at 72.53 against US dollar.
Asian markets rally on Fed growth, rate outlook
Gold price slightly up at ₹45,270; silver rises by over ₹1,000
Nazara Technologies issue on offer. Check IPO status
Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade
Vistara to upgrade 787-9s for long haul
- Vistara currently flies the two wide-body Dreamliners to select international destinations, including London, as well as on domestic routes. Vistara has also an option to order four more 787-9 planes.
BSNL eyes 4G rollout in 18-24 months: Dhotre
- BSNL had invited expressions of interest on January 1 seeking prior registration or proof of concept from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers interested in participating in its upcoming 4G tender, Dhotre said.
Private lenders see retail stress build up
- Private banks have a higher share of unsecured loans, or loans that are disbursed without any collateral in their books as compared to their state-owned peers—one possible reason behind their higher retail stress.
Future urges Singapore tribunal to modify order to exclude FRL
- Future group has realised that Future Retail cannot proceed with the deal owing to the SIAC order.
‘Acquisitions are vital to Tech Mahindra’s strategy’
- Tech Mahindra chief executive and managing director CP Gurnani shares his views on the demand environment, deal pipeline and inorganic growth strategy.
CAG could get more access to taxpayers’ data
- The issue is before the GST Council, which is expected to take a view on this matter soon.
Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political, social groups globally
Facebook to stop recommending political and social groups to users globally
- Newly created groups on any topic would need to wait 21 days before becoming eligible for recommendation in order to give Facebook time to understand how a group would operate.
US manufacturers urge Joe Biden to deploy tougher China strategy
- The National Association of Manufacturers acknowledged that any new strategy must recognise that China is a “necessary partner” in the post-pandemic world even as it challenges American interests and fiercely competes with the US economically.
Rupee ends flat at 72.55 ahead of US Fed policy decision
