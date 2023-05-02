In India, monthly average salary is below 50k. How do Pakistan, China fare?

The average monthly net salary in India is $573, which amounts to ₹46,916, a data by World of Statistics said. On the occasion of International Labour Day, the Twitter handle had released a list of countries with the average monthly net salaries which the professionals earn there.According to the data, Switzerland tops the list with a professional earning an average monthly salary of $6,096 ( ₹4.99 lakh). Luxemborg ($5,015- ₹4.10 lakh), Singapore ($4,989- ₹4.08 lakh), United States ($4,245- ₹3.47 lakh) and Iceland ($4,007- ₹3.28 lakh) are the other countries in the top 5 list.

Tech companies in large are resorting to mass layoffs.(Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The only Asian countries in the top 10 list are Qatar ($ 3,982- ₹3.26 lakh) and United Arab Emirates ($3,498- ₹2.86 lakh).

On the other hand, superpower China is placed at 44th spot with an average monthly salary of $1,069 ( ₹87528). Vladimir Putin's Russia is placed at 59th position with an average salary of $645 ( ₹52,812).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While India occupies the 65th position, its nearest neighbour Pakistan is placed at 104th spot with an average salary of $145- ₹11,872). The countries with monthly salaries lesser than India include Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, Indonesia, Colombia, Venezuela, Bangladesh among others.Here's the full list of countries and their monthly salaries.

1. Switzerland: $6,096- ₹4.99 lakh

2. Luxembourg: $5,015- ₹4.10 lakh

3. Singapore: $4,989- ₹4.08 lakh

4. USA: $4,245- ₹3.47 lakh

5. Iceland: $4,007- ₹3.28 lakh

6. Qatar: $3,982- ₹3.26 lakh

7. Denmark: $3,538- ₹2.89 lakh

8. UAE: $3,498- ₹2.86 lakh

9. Netherlands: $3,494- ₹2.86 lakh

10. Australia 🇦🇺: $3,391- ₹2.77 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail