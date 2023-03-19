In 'isolated incident’, Wipro lays off 120 employees in Tampa, US

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT News Desk
Mar 19, 2023 02:19 PM IST

The job cuts were necessitated due to a ‘realignment in business needs,’ the IT giant said.

According to reports, Wipro has laid off 120 employees in the United States, and described the job cuts an ‘isolated incident.’ The employees are from the company office in Florida's Tampa and, according to Wipro, a ‘realignment in business needs’ led to them losing their jobs.

According to reports, Wipro has some 20,500 employees across the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil (Bloomberg file photo)

The IT giant detailed the layoffs in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), which it filed with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the reports said.

“Wipro remains deeply committed to the region. All other employees serving clients in the Tampa area remain unaffected,” a statement from the Bengaluru-headquartered organisation said.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

